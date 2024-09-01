Two motorcyclists killed, six injured after semi slams into a group of bikers on Hwy. 2

A tragic collision on Hwy. 2 near RR 143 claimed the lives of two motorcyclists and left several others injured on Saturday. The incident occurred around 11:42 a.m. when Faust RCMP received a report of a serious crash involving multiple motorcycles, 240 km northwest of Edmonton.An off-duty RCMP officer was already at the scene, providing assistance to the injured riders as emergency services arrived. Despite their efforts, two motorcyclists, a 38-year-old man from Drift Pile First Nation and a 33-year-old man from Edmonton, were pronounced dead at the scene. At least six other riders suffered various injuries and were transported to the hospital.Preliminary investigations suggest that the group of motorcyclists was traveling together when an oncoming semi-truck crossed the centerline and struck them. RCMP officers remained at the scene for several hours to conduct a thorough investigation. While the investigation is ongoing, alcohol impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.