According to La Loche's mayor, a student has been arrested following a stabbing incident at the local high school, which has left community members feeling shaken and retraumatized.
Mayor Georgina Jolibois reported that a staff member and a student were assaulted at Dene High School on Thursday.
The two injured individuals were receiving medical treatment, while the suspect was in the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
“It’s a very difficult time for the community and it has become rather quiet and reflective and trying to make sense of what has happened,” Jolibois told The Canadian Press.
“My priority remains with the community, the safety of the students and of the educators.”
The Northern Lights School Division (NLSD) sent parents a letter that an incident resulted in two individuals being injured. However, no additional information was provided. The letter did confirm that a suspect was in custody.
Jason Young, the NLSD director of education, said in the letter that the RCMP would provide additional information. However, as of Friday afternoon, the RCMP had not disclosed any further details.
“The school community is safe and there is no current threat to them,” wrote Young.
“Supports will be available to our school community and we will provide an update as we are able to.”
On Friday, the school remained closed.
La Loche, located approximately 600 kilometres north of Saskatoon, experienced a mass shooting in 2016 resulting in the death of four individuals.
A 17-year-old student was responsible for the killings, which began with the murder of two teenage brothers at a residence before moving on to the high school where a teacher and teacher's aide were killed, and seven others were wounded.
Jolibois said that the stabbings on Thursday brought back memories of the shooting.
“It’s important to get that message out that the additional resources that were asked for in 2016 — I still believe we’re asking for additional resources,” Jolibois said.
“It would be really helpful to get the support of the federal and provincial governments.”
Jolibois suggested that a permanent RCMP officer should be stationed at the school and that she understood an officer had been present in the school at the time of the stabbings.
Jolibois mentioned that the school has been experiencing a staff shortage over the past year.
“This year has been a really difficult year for the school,” said Jolibois.
A Saskatchewan government spokesperson said Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and Jim Lemaigre MLA (Athabasca) were scheduled to visit La Loche on Friday.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
