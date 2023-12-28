UPDATED: Two teens dead after fatal vehicle rollover in Didsbury, Alberta

A 16-year-old male and 14-year-old female have been found dead after their pickup truck rolled over in a single vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Didsbury, Alberta.Didsbury RCMP responded to reports of a rolled vehicle collision on Township Rd. 292 and Range Rd. 14 in Mountain View County Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. Emergency workers located the two teenagers, who were both from Didsbury, already deceased in the vehicle, the RCMP said in a news release. The deceased individuals were not related, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told the Albertan. Police continue to investigate the matter, though alcohol and road conditions have already been ruled out as possible causes. “Road conditions were fine,” Savinkoff said, adding the investigation will look at several factors. “It’s a single vehicle rollover, so typically we are going to look at the roadway itself and skid marks and so forth to try to determine a speed and what could have led to the rollover itself,” he said.