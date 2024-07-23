Two women found dead on upscale Vancouver beaches

Two women have been found dead in the area of English Bay, Vancouver. One was found on Sunset Beach and another near the Kitsilano Yacht Club. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating both cases. So far no cause of death has been determined, and police are looking into whether or not the deaths are connected. The first body was discovered at about 10 a.m. PT on Sunday morning at Sunset Beach in the downtown peninsula. The second was found on the beach near the Kitsilano Yacht Club at about 1:30 p.m. PT on Monday, police said. "At this point in both of the investigations, we still have a lot more questions than we have answers to," said Sgt. Steve Addison, per the CBC. "But we're working to fill in those blanks and to learn more and to answer some of those questions."Though neither woman has yet been identified, police were able to give some detail about the women found. The woman discovered on Sunset Beach was in her 20s or 30s with dark skin, said Addison. The woman found near the Yacht Club in Kits was about the same age. Police expect more details to come from coroners in the coming hours and days. "They had been deceased before they were discovered," said Addison. "And with that information, we're hoping that we'll get a better understanding of what happened to them and be able to determine whether or not their deaths were the result of a crime.""People, particularly in that Kitsilano neighbourhood, are likely to see a significant increase in visible police presence not only tonight but in the coming days as we work to investigate," he said, and asked the public to contact VDP if they have any information surrounding the two women and their mysterious deaths.