A state attorney is investigating the St. Louis Children’s Hospital (SLCH) Transgender Clinic for “harming hundreds of children each year” including all females from a fifth-grade class wanting to transition from female to male.
When they arrived together, the females were only 10 or 11 years old and asked to be transitioned. The clinic told the teachers at the school to “affirm” the entire group of fifth-graders.
The clinic recommended “as much support and discussion as possible around their gender exploration,” according to the Missouri State Attorney Andrew Bailey’s investigation.
“The best we can do is affirm, validate, and allow for exploration,” said Dr Sarah Garwood, SLCH transgender advisor.
Whistleblower and former SLCH employee Jamie Reed went to the state attorney and told the investigation about the transgender treatments given without parental consent at the SLCH.
Bailey said the SLCH clinic used “experimental drugs on children, distributing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without individualized assessment, and even giving children these life-altering drugs without parental consent.”
“We take this evidence seriously and are thoroughly investigating to make sure children are not harmed by individuals who may be more concerned with a radical social agenda than the health of children,” said Bailey.
The state attorney found the gender treatments “led children to attempt suicide” and “the centre never discontinues prescribing cross-sex hormones, no matter how much those drugs are harming the child.”
The investigation also found that the SLCH illegally billed the state for the transitioning drugs, as the state of Missouri does not cover them.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
