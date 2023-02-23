St Louis Children's Hospital
Image courtesy of St Louis Children's Hospital Facebook

A state attorney is investigating the St. Louis Children’s Hospital (SLCH) Transgender Clinic for “harming hundreds of children each year” including all females from a fifth-grade class wanting to transition from female to male.

Andrew Bailey Missouri State Attorney

When they arrived together, the females were only 10 or 11 years old and asked to be transitioned. The clinic told the teachers at the school to “affirm” the entire group of fifth-graders.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.