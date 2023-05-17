The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) holds an eight-point lead in voter intent across the province, but it's in a statistical tie with the NDP in Calgary, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
The Alberta UCP leads future voter intent with 51% support among leaning and decided voters province-wide, according to the Wednesday poll. Meanwhile, the poll said the Alberta NDP have 43% of the vote.
Subsequent to the Alberta NDP would be the Alberta Party (3%). This was followed by the Alberta Liberals and other option (1%).
The poll said the NDP have a slight lead in Calgary (49%). It added the UCP would come in second place (46%).
After the UCP would be the Alberta Party (3%). This was followed by the Alberta Liberals and other option (1%).
The NDP would dominate in Edmonton (56%), with the UCP trailing behind (38%). However, the UCP (64%) would beat the NDP (31%) in the rest of Alberta.
The poll went on to say the UCP holds a distinct demographic advantage. Its support is concentrated among Albertans over the age of 54 — a group more likely to vote than younger people.
The NDP risks losing should its supporters — concentrated among those under the age of 35 — fail to turn out to vote.
The 2019 election saw the UCP’s majority formed by winning almost every seat in Calgary (23 of 26) and outside of the province’s two largest metro areas (35 of 36), while losing 20 of the 25 seats in and around Edmonton.
A path to government for the NDP likely lies in flipping seats in Calgary.
The poll said NDP leader Rachel Notley has a 10-point favourability advantage over Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary (48% to 38%).
It said a majority (56%) of men say they have a negative view of Notley, including 62% of those aged 35 to 54 and two-thirds older than that.
Two-fifths of Albertans said their view of Smith worsened in recent weeks. One-third said the same of Notley.
More than two-fifths of Calgarians acknowledged their opinion of Smith has declined since the writ dropped. Outside Calgary and Edmonton, one-third said the opposite and their opinion of her has improved.
This poll comes after activists affiliated with the NDP and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) disrupted a UCP event in Calgary and rushed the podium where Smith was speaking on May 10.
Two of the protestors were former NDP candidate Patrick King (Calgary-Signal Hill, AB) and Alberta Federation of Labour activist Aaron Doncaster. A third activist has not been identified.
Doncaster pushed aside an Emergency Protection Unit officer and rushed the stage while Smith was making an announcement. King was held back by security.
The poll was conducted online among a representative randomized sample of 1,374 Alberta adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum between May 12 to 16. It has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
