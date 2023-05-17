Smith vs Notley May 18

 Courtesy Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party (UCP) holds an eight-point lead in voter intent across the province, but it's in a statistical tie with the NDP in Calgary, according to a poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.

The Alberta UCP leads future voter intent with 51% support among leaning and decided voters province-wide, according to the Wednesday poll. Meanwhile, the poll said the Alberta NDP have 43% of the vote.

Smith protestors

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Frank Jack
Frank Jack

“NDP risks under 35 failings to turn out to vote” - god willing, the inherent laziness and ineptitude of Millennials and Generation Z may very well save this province from four more years of communism.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We can only hope, Frank, and vote we must get out and vote take someone with us, encourage people to vote UCP. They may not like Danielle Smith, and have been fooled by Notleys smile, but actions speak louder than words, the very fact Notley is having reporters she doesn’t like physically removed from her events shows the hatred she holds for a vast swath of Albertans.

