Camrose UCP MLA Jackie Lovely has apologized for claiming “everyone” at a Camrose facility died after being infected by a worker with COVID-19.
“We did have a bad outbreak of COVID here in one of our facilities, one of our Bethany facilities where one of the staff members was not aware that she had COVID,” said Lovely during a May 10 candidates forum.
“Everyone in the facility ended up dying. And that was very devastating for our community.”
Lovely, who was defending the UCP government’s COVID-19 restrictions, didn’t back down when attendees shouted in protest.
“They did. Sadly, they did.”
Lovely did not name the facility she was referring to.
She was responding to a question posed by moderator Shauna Feth, president and CEO of the Alberta Chambers of Commerce and past chair of the Camrose Chamber of Commerce
“What is your stance on future mandates?” Feth asked the candidates.
Lovely insisted she “advocated on a regional basis when it came to COVID restrictions” and worked “collaboratively” with businesses to keep them open when “numbers were on the low side.”
The Bethany Group posted Lovely’s Friday apology on its Facebook page.
“I want to apologize for my comments regarding the Bethany facilities made during a recent candidate forum in Camrose,” wrote Lovely, who was first elected to the riding in 2019.
“During the forum I shared that every resident of one of their facilities had died during COVID and that a staff member had brought the virus into the facility.”
“These comments are incorrect and I want to apologize to the staff and leadership of the Bethany Group in Camrose.”
Lovely expressed her “deepest condolences” to those who lost loved ones due to COVID.”
“My highest regards are to the staff who care for the residents at Bethany facilities, who managed the pandemic to the best of their abilities and followed all Alberta health guidelines.”
“I have spoken with the CEO, Carla Beck, and I look forward to working collaboratively with her and her team in the future.”
The Bethany Group posted that it “accepts the retraction and apology from UCP Candidate Jackie Lovely.”
Others who commented on social media weren’t so forgiving.
“U should think before kicking mouth into motion. Seems you are always apologizing about incorrect statements u have made,” wrote Sharon Orr on Facebook.
“This is so careless and simply not true,” tweeted Kim Muir on May 14, who said her brother lived in one Camrose facility.
“The protocols and care were exemplary. The staff and management put their own families at risk going to work to take care of my family. What a crappy MLA.”
“Wow that’s horrible information,” tweeted Tracey Wagman Burnett.
Independent Bob Blayone, NDP Richard Bruneau, and WLC Pamela Henson are hoping to unseat Lovely in the May 29 provincial election.
Henson was the only one who didn’t attend the forum.
“The COVID vaccine were a colossal mistake,” said Blayone in response to Feth’s mandate question.
“It was a big mistake that we made. We hurt a lot of people shutting down businesses, breaking up families. And it hurt us badly and it needs to stop. No more. None of that anymore,” he said receiving thunderous applause.
This isn’t Lovely’s first apology.
Lovely apologized in August 2022 for choosing an essay accused of conveying racist and sexist views as a winner.
The essay ‘Her Vision Inspires” won third prize in a contest the legislative assembly and Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Canadian Region partnered on.
They wanted to know what women would do if they were elected an MLA.
The controversial essay stated that women aren’t equal to men and women who bear two or more children should be awarded with medals and financial incentives to prevent the “import” of foreigners to “replace ourselves.”
Lovely served as parliamentary secretary to MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, associate minister for the status of women, who also apologized for the essay choice.
Bethany Group CEO Carla Beck could not be reached for comment.
The Western Standard has also reached out to Lovely.
