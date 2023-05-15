Jackie Lovely

Jackie Lovely

Camrose UCP MLA Jackie Lovely has apologized for claiming “everyone” at a Camrose facility died after being infected by a worker with COVID-19.

“We did have a bad outbreak of COVID here in one of our facilities, one of our Bethany facilities where one of the staff members was not aware that she had COVID,” said Lovely during a May 10 candidates forum.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Yikes

Report Add Reply
Farmer41
Farmer41

Those Bethany care facilities are still enforcing the poison jab on their staff…. unbelievable!!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

It was the Remdisiver, morphine, ventilator, murder protocol that was responsible for the majority of the deaths of seniors. Murder for profit. That's the facts jack.

Report Add Reply
Jimbobvee
Jimbobvee

Are the UCP candidates a bunch of idiots? Why do they constantly come up with these stupid comments when there's an election at stake? I can't remember how many stupid comments UCP candidates have made so far this election, but it's a been A LOT! Whether or not what she said is true isn't the point. The NDP will use any and every tool at their disposal to discredit UCP candidates, so why just hand them the ammo in the process?

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

The covid crud just keeps giving and giving.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.