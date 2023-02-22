Here’s a brief recap of recent and upcoming UCP nominations and annual general meetings.
Jennifer Johnson won the the Lacombe-Ponoka nomination on February 17 by several hundred votes.But the party has not declared her the official winner to represent the constituency in the May 29 provincial election.
Johnson received 970 of 1,285 votes cast February 17.
The retired registered nurse and area farmer has long been involved in politics. She simultaneously served as Central Alberta regional director and sat on the Party Policy and Governance Committee with the UCP Executive Board, and as a director for both the Sylvan Lake-Innisfail and Lacombe-Ponoka constituency associations.
Paramedic Dusty Myshrall, who campaigned hard and was endorsed by Justice Minister Tyler Shandro, trailed with 278 votes.
After running an ultra-low-key campaign, Lacombe city councillor Chris Ross, got 37 votes.
MLA Ron Orr decided not to seek a third term.
After much pressure from constituents calling for an AGM, the long-awaited Innisfail-Sylvan Lake meeting was held February 18 in Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen’s riding.
It was a clean sweep. The entire constituency association board was replaced with new members.
Newly elected CA President Pam Davidson won the most votes when Albertans were asked in October 2021 to select three nominees they wanted to see represent them in the Senate.
The new board has promised to open formerly closed CA meetings and allow time for questions.
And there’ll be some fundraising to do. According to a Jan. 1, 2022to February 17 statement of receipts and disbursements obtained by the Western Standard, after multiple expenditures to cover CA business and an opening balance of $236,260.86, the new board starts out with $2,312.51 in the bank account.
Val Boese was elected treasurer and Shelly McLaren CFO.
Former president Charlie Moore, Dreeshen’s uncle, opted to run for a director’s seat, but wasn’t elected. Dreeshen’smother, Julie Dreeshen,failed in her bid to to get re-elected as a director.
Rajan Sawhney, who's held several cabinet posts and ran in the UCP leadership race, recently announced she won’t be running again in Calgary Northeast.
“I continue to be a strong supporter of Premier Smith and her leadership and I look forward to the United Conservative Party forming government again after May of this year,” wrote Sawhney in a Facebook post.
The Red Deer-South nomination is scheduled for March 4.
Incumbent MLA Jason Stephan is being challenged by business owner Adele Poratto.
Stephan was one of the first to call for former premier Jason Kenney to step down.
“Confidence is lost, and for the good of the party, for the province, the premier should be gracious, resign and support a positive leadership race for a new leader to unite the party and the province,” wrote Stephan in a March 2022 guest column for the Western Standard.
The UCP still have 27 nominees to select.
The NDP are 13 shy of choosing candidates for Alberta’s 87 constituencies.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
