The Alberta United Conservative Party thanked the tens of thousands of people who donated more than $10.8 million to it in 2022, a record annual total for the party.
“Not only did we have our best fourth quarter since 2019, and our best fundraising since the last election, but we also raised a remarkable $265,063 on New Year’s Eve alone, showing the incredible momentum behind Danielle Smith and our team,” said the Alberta UCP in a Wednesday statement.
“While we’re still adding up the final numbers for our annual return to Elections Alberta, we expect to report nearly $7 million in revenue for our party and constituency associations, and over $3.8 million from our leadership candidates, demonstrating the incredible strength of our conservative moment.”
We had a record breaking year thanks to our incredible supporters who have put us on the path to victory in 2023.Thank you so much for your generous support! #ablegpic.twitter.com/ApVY8En2BF
The UCP said it is now the largest provincial political party in Canada with more than 124,000 members. It said it's united and determined “to protect the Alberta we love in the provincial election that’s now less than five months away.”
Smith said it's through dedication, volunteerism, and generosity of members which “has made our conservative movement a resounding success.”
“My sincere gratitude to the tens of thousands of members who made the UCP the largest political party in Canada!” said Smith.
It is through the dedication, volunteerism, and generosity of our grassroots members that has made our conservative movement a resounding success.My sincere gratitude to the tens of thousands of members who made the UCP the largest political party in Canada! #cdnpoli#abpolipic.twitter.com/gpKem4FOLf
“I am so thrilled to report that Alberta’s NDP raised more than $7.1 million in 2022, a record, raised more than $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, another record, and raised more than $265,000 on December 31 alone, another record,” said Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley.
I am so thrilled to report that Alberta’s NDP raised more than $7.1 million in 2022, a record, raised more than $3.2 million in the fourth quarter, another record, and raised more than $265,000 on Dec. 31 alone, another record.🧵#ableg#yyc#yeg#abpoli#abfuture
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.