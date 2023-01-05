Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party thanked the tens of thousands of people who donated more than $10.8 million to it in 2022, a record annual total for the party. 

“Not only did we have our best fourth quarter since 2019, and our best fundraising since the last election, but we also raised a remarkable $265,063 on New Year’s Eve alone, showing the incredible momentum behind Danielle Smith and our team,” said the Alberta UCP in a Wednesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

