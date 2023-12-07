UCP spends $5 million to strengthen community wildfire resistance

As Alberta faces an elevated risk of wildfires, the provincial government is spending $5 million into the Community Fireguard Program to fortify at-risk communities and bolster wildfire preparedness. The initiative, spearheaded by the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta, aims to create safer communities and enhance overall wildfire resilience across the province.The Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta has successfully administered the Community Fireguard Program in the past, implementing projects that shielded communities from the imminent threat of wildfires."Enhancing community resilience to wildfire remains a priority for Alberta’s government. I’m very excited at the opportunity to work and contribute to enhanced wildfire resilience, prevention, and mitigation efforts throughout our province," said Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry and Parks.The Community Fireguard Program assists communities in covering the costs associated with constructing fireguards. Fireguards are strategically created areas near or surrounding communities where vegetation is cleared. This vegetation-free zone acts as a barrier, disrupting the path of a wildfire and preventing it from reaching the community. The construction of fireguards not only safeguards communities but also generates employment opportunities for Albertans.Moreover, these fireguards can serve dual purposes, as the cleared areas can be utilized as grazing land for livestock. This sustainable approach helps maintain the firebreaks and prevents them from becoming overgrown with vegetation. "The Community Fireguard Program will improve the safety and resilience of communities in forested regions of Alberta. We’re proud to be a partner with Alberta Forestry and Parks in this important initiative, and we are pleased to administer this program that helps communities take proactive steps to protect their homes and livelihood," said Richard Briand, President of the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta.The program is introduced as an additional measure to complement existing initiatives and FireSmart programs that provide educational resources and support to Alberta communities concerning wildfire prevention, mitigation, and emergency planning. Initial program funding will be allocated based on the risk level of communities and the readiness of proposed projects.