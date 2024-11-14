News

UK work-from-home engineer’s password tech glitch resulted in CA$178M loss, 700k passengers delayed

UK WFH engineer’s tech glitch resulted in CA$178K loss, 700k passengers delayed
UK WFH engineer’s tech glitch resulted in CA$178K loss, 700k passengers delayedWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
remote air traffic control engineer
National Air Traffic Services
Civil Aviation Authority inquiry
UK airports
UK air travellers
inquiry chairman Jeff Halliwell
Civil Aviation Authority
Rob Bishton

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news