UK work-from-home engineer’s password tech glitch resulted in CA$178M loss, 700k passengers delayed

A British remote air traffic control engineer who’s password failed as he worked from home caused 700,000 delayed passengers and a net loss of CA$178 million on a national holiday, an audit found. The report, released Thursday, reveals staff were allowed to work from home on a bank holiday on August 28 — one of the busiest days of the year — when they were supposed to be there in person.The engineer in question was unable to log into the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) system, which suffered a major flight-plan glitch, causing a mass meltdown across UK airports, reported the Daily Mail. The system outage lasted for days. Flights could not take off or land as IT support scrambled to get it up and running again. The Civil Aviation Authority inquiry report into the incident found engineers were granted permission to work remotely that day, despite the fact it was one of the busiest days of the year for UK air travellers. The NATS system glitched that day, and the engineer was unable to login remotely to fix it. The crashed system rejected his password. The IT team arrived at the office in-person an hour and a half later and launched an unsuccessful “full system restart.”The incident was “a major failure,” said inquiry chairman Jeff Halliwell.“It caused considerable distress to over 700,000 passengers and resulted in substantial costs to airlines and airports,” he said, according to the Mail. “It is vital that we learn the lessons from any major incident such as this,” added Rob Bishton, chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority.