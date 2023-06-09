Young workers
Canada's unemployment rate increased to 5.2% in May, according to Statistics Canada, suggesting that the job market in the country is weakening. 

Overall employment remained mostly the same during the month, with 17,000 jobs lost. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Well, that should slow the economy, as Tiff hopes.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Just wait when 10000's of high school and university students hit the labour market this summer. It's going to be brutal.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Yes..... huge mess we have

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

So riddle me this, if we have rising unemployment and a housing “crisis,” how do half a million immigrants help?

john.lankers
john.lankers

Do you believe the majority of them come here to work?

I don't.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Unlikely, but even if they were, are we building 500,000 houses per year? Data shows we build less than 300,000 per year, so that doesn’t satisfy the immigrants desire, let alone the people that already live here and are reaching “home-buying” age. Good luck, Canada, we are hopped.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Research what happened during the 80's under Trudeau version 1.0 , Trudeau version 2.0 is taking the whole country there.

