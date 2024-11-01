'UNFORTUNATE': Edmonton police officer runs over woman in SUV

A woman run over by an Edmonton Police Service SUV appears to have walked away unscathed."On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, shortly after 10 p.m. an EPS officer responded to check on welfare call at a strip mall in the area of 105 St. and 107 Ave. When the officer pulled into the strip mall, he accidentally struck a woman who was laying on the ground in the parking lot," said EPS in a Friday release."The officer checked on the woman and immediately called for medical assistance. EMS and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) responded and assessed the woman on scene, but she refused medical treatment and attempted to leave, showing no sign of injury. At her request, she was then transported to a nearby shelter which she entered independently."."EPS followed up on the woman’s condition and welfare 24 hours after the incident and confirmed no further medical treatment was required. Major Collision Investigation Section (MCIS) continues to lead the investigation at this time.""This was an extremely unfortunate accident."