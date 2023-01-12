Covid vaccine
By Reid Small

Unions acted in good faith in accepting employers’ vaccine mandates, a labour board has ruled. The judgment came in the case of unvaccinated Albertans who complained their Natural Gas Employees Association failed to adequately represent them, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Nothing in the material before the Board indicates the union acted arbitrarily, with serious negligence or in bad faith,” wrote William Armstrong, vice-chair of the Alberta Labour Board. The tribunal dismissed complaints by four union members employed by ATCO Inc.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Remember this when the advertising for Spruce Meadows horse show tickets go on sale

Report Add Reply
LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Let it burn. There is nothing worth saving in this bloated, hulking, corrupt and demonic husk of a country.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

How do we organise an international day of protest - worldwide strike, no one go to work, in the name of the jobs lost over jabs.

Then we keep holding them, randomly but globally, until unions, courts, governments, healthcare, professional associations, etc ALL get the message and make the appropriate changes to the policies.

If I was these workers, I would find all these workers 'sick' on a random and regular basis until it changes.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

I actually in interviewed with Atco at the time for a "temporary" position. The first question wasn't about my experience, it was "are you vaccinated". The mandates got dropped and I never heard from them again...

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Danielle must win the next election if there's to be any justice. Otherwise the effort to "move on" and sweep everything under the rug will win the day.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

You nailed it. [thumbup]

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Translation: "we did good" "don't bother us with human rights violations" "besides most accepted the violations of their bodies, so why don't these 59 people". Human Rights - Canadian style - "F off and die". This is totally outrageous.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Anything on how the "vaccine" can kill you? Anything on how it doesn't stop infection or transmission? That's in good faith?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Anything on how year old grievance remain unresolved? That's in good faith?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Anything on how unions like AUPE imposed a vaccine mandate on their employees, but they're somehow representing members in good faith?

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Sorry, but the laour unions did not act in good faith. For the most part, Alberta unions represent groups of well educated people more than capable of reviewing 'the science'.

That the unions chose to adhere to 'political science' as opposed to actual scientific research, does not excuse them from their responsibilities.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We are going to hear this a lot over the next little while. Every heavy handed entity and their leaders will now be saying “wasn’t me” and shift blame to anything other than themselves, lawsuits will happen and payouts in the millions of not billions will be coming against all levels of government, and who will pay? You guessed it, the taxpayer once again.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.