A four-bedroom home in Corby, Northamptonshire, UK, has gone on the market for £330,000 (CAD $552,835), which is not bad, considering a similar home in Birmingham, about an hour and a half drive west, would go for about £375,000.
It’s a small difference in price — the big difference is that the Corby home has no floors.
Besides that, the home “boasts a variety of amenities,” reports The Mirror.
“The detached family home boasts a large lounge, dining room, and kitchen, and there is a study and a utility room on the main floor.”
On the second floor are “four good-sized bedrooms and two bathrooms, so there won't be too many arguments about getting ready in the morning,” says The Mirror. “The property also has a large garden.”
One appealing feature is the exposed brickwork.
But no floors.
No floors on the ground floor, providing a view of the concrete foundation.
No floors on the second level, providing a good view of the floorless main level and the concrete foundation beneath that.
The property description reads “Although in need of full refurbishment, the potential to restore this home to its former beauty or to develop it further is a rare opportunity, indeed” and “Planning permission was granted to extend the home already.”
“Outside the garden offers great potential to all sides and would allow for a side/rear extension and also an extension to the rear for further parking.”
The property description also indicates the home’s front door is boarded up.
There is one other caveat to the home’s sale, cash buyers only.
The house is being sold by Stuart Charles estate agent and advertised by Rightmove real estate company.
comments
It is obviously a Major Restoration Project . . . but looking at the pix it appears to have a substantial chunk of Dirt/Property included . . . which is the driver of the price.
Like a lot of places; you’re buying the lot and they are throwing in the house for free.
