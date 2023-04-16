Corby Home outside
Image courtesy of Twitter

A four-bedroom home in Corby, Northamptonshire, UK, has gone on the market for £330,000 (CAD $552,835), which is not bad, considering a similar home in Birmingham, about an hour and a half drive west, would go for about £375,000.

Corby Home Second Floor

It’s a small difference in price — the big difference is that the Corby home has no floors.

Corby Home Second Floor 2

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

It is obviously a Major Restoration Project . . . but looking at the pix it appears to have a substantial chunk of Dirt/Property included . . . which is the driver of the price.

fpenner
fpenner

Like a lot of places; you’re buying the lot and they are throwing in the house for free.

