Lac La Biche RCMP have issued a shelter in place for Kikino Metis Settlement and are currently searching for 39-year-old Patrick Glynn, who is considered armed and dangerous.

 RCMP File Photo

"Stay in your homes, lock your doors, and do not open your door for anyone," the RCMP stated in a 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon release.

