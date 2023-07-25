featured UPDATE: Lac La Biche RCMP warn residents to shelter in place as they hunt armed suspect By Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lac La Biche RCMP have issued a shelter in place for Kikino Metis Settlement and are currently searching for 39-year-old Patrick Glynn, who is considered armed and dangerous. RCMP File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lac La Biche RCMP has issued a shelter-in-place for Kikino Metis Settlement and is currently searching for 39-year-old Patrick Glynn, who is considered armed and dangerous."Stay in your homes, lock your doors, and do not open your door for anyone," the RCMP stated in a 2:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon release."Police are searching for a male who is considered armed and dangerous."At 3:09 p.m., the RCMP sent another update and described Glynn as having a medium complexion brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he is just over six ft. tall, and 194 lbs.Police said anyone driving on Hwy .36, between Lac La Biche and Hwy. 28, is advised to "NOT STOP" for any pedestrians or hitchhikers."An update will be sent as soon as more information becomes available," the RCMP said.Lac La Biche is 215 km north of Edmonton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lac La Biche County Lac La Biche Royal Canadian Mounted Police Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular BC man loses custody of child for criticizing hospital’s healthcare decisions Western Canada's first cashless convenience store opens in Edmonton WATCH: Conservative candidate wins Calgary-Heritage byelection In housing affordability crisis, CMHC hands out $75 million in bonuses MORGAN: Why isn't COVID killing the unvaccinated?
