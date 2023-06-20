According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a military helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River during a training flight early Tuesday morning, killing two crew members.
During a press briefing Tuesday, Trudeau said he had a conversation with Chief of the Defence Staff Lieut.-Gen. Wayne Eyre overnight and expressed his condolences.
“I was happy to speak with the chief of defence staff last night to express my condolences to the families and colleagues of the members who have been killed,” said Trudeau.
“The fact is there will be a thorough investigation, there will be answers to give, but right now, we're focusing on notification of families and support.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, neither military nor defence officials confirmed any casualties among the crew members, whether they were killed or presumed dead.
Earlier Tuesday morning, there were reports of two missing crew members, while two others went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a tweet from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the incident occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, about 150-km northwest of Ottawa.
According to a tweet from Anita Anand, the minister of National Defence, four Canadian Armed Forces personnel were on board the CH-147 Chinook at the time of the crash.
According to Renfrew County paramedics, they provided treatment to two patients who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The patients were transported to the hospital.
According to a news release from the department of National Defence, the two missing crew members are identified as belonging to the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron.
The military said that the CH-147F Chinook helicopter, used for transporting personnel and equipment, is operated by the squadron based out of Petawawa. The squadron is the only one in the air force operating the CH-147F Chinook.
