36 confirmed deaths, officials say

In addition to the 36 confirmed deaths, officials say at least 30 were wounded by the fires which forced some residents to jump into Lahaina Harbor to escape flames.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is declaring the Hawaii wildfires a “major disaster."

Biden then said federal funds for the hard-hit island of Maui will be unblocked after the flames claimed at least 53 lives and flattened the historic town.

The firestorm is also estimated to have destroyed or damaged at least 271 structures on the Valley Isle.

Firefighters in all three incidents have been hampered by the winds, which made it impossible to provide aircraft support for their efforts to contain the flames.

Maui County officials provided no additional information on the deaths.

Officials also said on Wednesday there have been multiple reports of injuries, however, it is unclear at this time what the exact count of these injuries is.

Taz
Taz

The entire United States, now a 'bannana' republic is a disaster under Biden.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

If only they were vaccinated

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

Arsonists in; Greece, California, and British Columbia all wait for high wind weather forecasts before they start fires. Canada has had record fires every year since 2016 (the year trudeau took over) and we even had to EXTEND the wildfire watch season to OCTOBER. Canada has even had large wildfires on rocky mountains in DECEMBER. I will bet you a bottle of crown royal Hawaii's fire was arson too.

