US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is declaring the Hawaii wildfires a “major disaster."
Biden then said federal funds for the hard-hit island of Maui will be unblocked after the flames claimed at least 53 lives and flattened the historic town.
“Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires,” a White House statement said.
Biden’s office said he had spoken Thursday by phone with Hawaii Governor Josh Green.
"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed," Biden said.
"We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives."
In the White House statement, Biden said he has ordered all available Federal assets on the islands to help with the response.
"The Hawaiian National Guard has mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on the Island of Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts," Biden said.
"The Army is providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island. The Department of Transportation is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui, and the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture stand ready to support post-fire recovery efforts.
Biden then urged all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.
At least 36 people have died after wildfires rampaged through parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s office confirmed the death toll on Thursday from the windswept wildfires that devastated Lahaina and other Valley Isle communities.
Another before & after from Lahaina, Maui(before from Google Maps, after from Richard Olsten on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/BDuki206Oo— Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 9, 2023
Officials said they fear the death toll and injuries will rise.
In addition to the 36 confirmed deaths, officials say at least 30 were injured by the fires which forced some residents to jump into Lahaina Harbor to escape the flames.
The firestorm is also estimated to have destroyed or damaged at least 271 structures on the Valley Isle.
Maui County officials provided no additional information on the deaths.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Tuesday it approved the State of Hawai‘i’s request for a disaster declaration to provide assistance with the wind-whipped Kohala Ranch wildfire on the Big Island.
The decision under the Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program opens the door to allow for federal reimbursement of up to 75% of the eligible firefighting costs.
The fire began early Tuesday and threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, a rural community near the northern tip of Hawai‘i island with a total population of more than 500 people.
The fire was also threatening a volunteer fire department, local electrical transmission lines, and an AT&T cellular communications tower in the area.
The fire had burned more than 600 acres of State and private land at the time the request was made, and was uncontained. High, gusty winds and dry conditions put much of Hawai‘i under a Red Flag Warning that continues Wednesday, and two other uncontrolled fires were burning on the Big Island and Maui.
Firefighters in all three incidents have been hampered by the winds, which made it impossible to provide aircraft support for their efforts to contain the flames.
FEMA Region IX Administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. determined that the Kohala Ranch fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.
The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) coordinated the request for assistance and will work with FEMA to identify and track eligible costs.
“We’re grateful to our federal partners for their quick review and decision, which will help Hawai‘i County meet this challenge in Kohala,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros.
Officials also said on Wednesday there have been multiple reports of injuries, however, it is unclear at this time what the exact count of these injuries is.
Hospitals reported they had been overwhelmed with people suffering burns and smoke inhalation, 911 services were down and cell service is also disrupted.
Wildfires burned across the Hawaiian island of Maui on Wednesday, fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, prompting evacuations across the island.
The US Coast Guard said it rescued people from the ocean near Lahaina Town, Maui, as they went into the water to escape a fast-moving fire.
The historic downtown area surrounding Front Street in Lahaina was partly destroyed, according to Hawaii News Now and other reports.
Eyewitnesses described an apocalyptic scene Tuesday in Lahaina Town, where residents were forced to jump into the harbour waters to avoid fast-moving flames from a massive brush fire that’s destroyed much of the historic area — and continues to burn," Hawaii News Now said.
