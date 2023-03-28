Calgary police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage girl which occurred early Tuesday in Martindale.
“We are still in the early stages of this investigation, and we have a lot of unanswered questions we're working through,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a Tuesday press release.
“At this point, we are unable to confirm if this shooting was targeted, and we have dedicated a significant amount of resources to identify any persons involved.”
The release said investigators have been working diligently to collect evidence from the scene, review CCTV and dash cam footage from the area, and have been speaking with several witnesses since the incident.
At this point, it's believed the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Martindale Drive NE, and the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was in a passenger seat of a vehicle when she was shot. After the shooting, the victims fled in their vehicle and stopped in the 200 block of Martin Crossing Crescent NE to contact police.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Descriptions of them have not been confirmed.
The release went on to say officers identified the victim, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. It said investigators notified her next of kin, and her identity will be released following completion of the autopsy.
This is Calgary’s third homicide of 2023.
This incident comes as the Calgary police homicide unit were called to the scene of a suspicious death in a downtown highrise on Tuesday.
Police responded to a request for assistance from EMS in the 1400 block of First Street SE for an unresponsive woman a little after 1 p.m. The woman was declared deceased within the residence, and the death is being investigated as suspicious.
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Further details about the deceased will not be released until an autopsy and next of kin notifications are done. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Calgary police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
