Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
TMZ reported earlier Lisa Marie was in full cardiac arrest Thursday morning and that her housekeeper found Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom.
As the housekeeper made the discovery, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, with whom Lisa Marie lives, returned home from taking their kids to school. He administered CPR until paramedics took over.
Rescue workers “administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Presley regain a pulse,” according to TMZ.
Sgt. Sean Maloney of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office told The New York Post deputies responded to a call at the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The call involved a female in cardiac arrest.
Fire personnel were able to get a pulse and the woman was transported to West Hills Hospital, according to Maloney.
"She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla wrote on Facebook shortly after the news broke. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, andask for privacy during this time."
Born in Tennessee in February 1968, Lisa Marie grew up surrounded by music at her family's home, Graceland.
"We would go to bed at 4 or 5 a.m. and get up at 2 or 3 the next afternoon," she recalled to Todayin 2012. "It was always a lot of fun. There is not one bad memory. There was always a lot of energy and life in the house."
And although Elvis died at the house in 1977 at the age of 42, Lisa Marie, who was nine at the time, still had fond memories of the special space.
"It's got an extraordinary energy there when you go," she told USA Today in September 2013. "It's like a time capsule: nothing's been changed or moved since 1977. It's like a time warp, and the energy is still very much there. You can feel it."
With an early childhood filled with concerts and songs filling her childhood home, Lisa Marie later decided to pursue her own musical career.
She debuted with her album ‘To Whom It May Concern’ reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.
Lisa Marie was last seen publicly with her mother at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills, where AustinButler won the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama award for his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll in the 2022 biopic Elvis.
(3) comments
One less commie we have to worry about.
Nothing to do with vaccine
It was obviously “climate change” that caused this
Yep, nothing to see here all you insane freedumb luvin' antivaxxers /s
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.