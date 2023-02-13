Premier Scott Moe is speaking on Monday with the other premiers as they work through the Trudeau government’s healthcare funding deal, which fell short of what they were asking for.
“How we move forward at the Council of the Federation table, given that the offer was substantially less than the ask,” said Moe at a press conference Monday.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the premiers will accept Trudeau's healthcare funding package, even though it falls short of what they were asking for from the federal government.
“We will be accepting the federal funding. We see it as a step in the right direction,” said Stefanson.
“We also recognize that it doesn’t deal with that long-term sustainability with respect to healthcare funding challenges that we are faced with as provinces and territories. So we will be writing the prime minister just to address some of those issues.”
The premiers wanted the Trudeau government to return to funding 35% of healthcare costs, up from the 22% currently funded.
Moe is disappointed with the additional healthcare funding from the Trudeau government as it only increased the federal funding by 2%. The premiers were looking for a 13% increase.
“The details of the offer amount to a 2% increase and falls short in outlining a path forward for long-term, sustainable funding that all Premiers have been calling for,” said Moe.
“However, it is an increase which equates to about a 2% increase across the nation. I think is going to translate to about a 2% increase here in Saskatchewan as well.”
Moe does not expect the additional 2% funding to change healthcare in any monumental way.
"So it is a lift in the federal portion of healthcare money,” said Moe.
“However, it is not significant in any way to change monumentally how we deliver healthcare as we have a provincial lift far beyond 2% for the last number of years, and quite likely are looking at a lift beyond 2% over the next number of years.”
This new federal funding increases the federal government’s share of healthcare funding to 24%.
Last week, Trudeau offered a $196 billion healthcare proposal to the provinces and territories over the next decade. It includes $46.2 billion in new funding.
However, Moe said that any additional funding is welcome.
“That being said, it is an increase, and any increase in the area of healthcare is appreciated, and it will be well applied in Saskatchewan,” said Moe.
Moe said the agreement is still being determined and more discussions will happen with the Trudeau government before the deal gets finalized. But it will be finalized within the next few weeks.
“[The] indications are that we are hopeful that it will. So that's some of the discussion that will happen in the course of next week or two,” said Moe
“It's a matter of weeks, not months.”
Moe said part of finalizing the agreement is a one-on-one talk with the federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos to address specific issues for each province.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Additional health care funding will do nothing to improve the outcomes of our system. Never has - never will.
Health care is not federal responsibility. Health care is not provincial responsibility.
Health care is individual and personal responsibility and nothing will improve until we (Canadians) get that.
Nice country we have here we have to beg to have access to OUR OWN MONEY that is held as ransom in the form of denying health care (you know, killing people) and comes with strings attached like digital ID.
Has any provincial leader considered calling Zelensky and trying to turn their province into a satellite state of the Ukraine?
Maybe then Trudeau would be eager to send money.
So, will Albertans see the actual written agreement? Will there be transparency here? When will we finally decide that we need to not send our tax dollars to a Federal Government who will only give it back if we comply with their unsavory plans?
Obviously and I mean obviously this is ALL about Trudeau blackmailing to implement digital ID
Trudeau is a psychotic WEF demon out to destroy and kill Canada and Canadians
Without question
His ultimate goal is to have the “unvaxxed” (ie non compliant) herded into concentration camps for extermination ( with the full cooperation of his MSM )
Canada is now facing its own H#tler / Third Reich moment and no this is not an exaggeration
Think about the last 3 years
Did you think this possible 5 years ago?
We are in a global fight of good against evil
Agree with your comments - they are not exaggerated nor are they hyperbolic - Canada, as we have known it is over.
