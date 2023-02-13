Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Premier Scott Moe is speaking on Monday with the other premiers as they work through the Trudeau government’s healthcare funding deal, which fell short of what they were asking for.

“How we move forward at the Council of the Federation table, given that the offer was substantially less than the ask,” said Moe at a press conference Monday.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Additional health care funding will do nothing to improve the outcomes of our system. Never has - never will.

Health care is not federal responsibility. Health care is not provincial responsibility.

Health care is individual and personal responsibility and nothing will improve until we (Canadians) get that.

Tiberius
Tiberius

Nice country we have here we have to beg to have access to OUR OWN MONEY that is held as ransom in the form of denying health care (you know, killing people) and comes with strings attached like digital ID.

NorthernTrumper
NorthernTrumper

Has any provincial leader considered calling Zelensky and trying to turn their province into a satellite state of the Ukraine?

Maybe then Trudeau would be eager to send money.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So, will Albertans see the actual written agreement? Will there be transparency here? When will we finally decide that we need to not send our tax dollars to a Federal Government who will only give it back if we comply with their unsavory plans?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously and I mean obviously this is ALL about Trudeau blackmailing to implement digital ID

Trudeau is a psychotic WEF demon out to destroy and kill Canada and Canadians

Without question

His ultimate goal is to have the “unvaxxed” (ie non compliant) herded into concentration camps for extermination ( with the full cooperation of his MSM )

Canada is now facing its own H#tler / Third Reich moment and no this is not an exaggeration

Think about the last 3 years

Did you think this possible 5 years ago?

We are in a global fight of good against evil

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Agree with your comments - they are not exaggerated nor are they hyperbolic - Canada, as we have known it is over.

