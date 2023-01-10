Nelson, BC, police said the officer who died in the avalanche was Const. Wade Tittemore, 43.
"The impact of the death of Const. Tittemore has a profound effect on the force and our community," said Nelson police Chief Donovan Fisher in a Monday Facebook post.
“Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”
The post said the officer who was seriously injured and put in a local hospital was Const. Mathieu Nolet. It said Nolet remains in critical condition in the ICU.
Tittemore and Nolet were struck by an avalanche near Kaslo, BC, in southeastern British Columbia while on snowmobiles.
“The Nelson Police Board would like to inform the public that a City of Nelson police officer has been killed and another officer critically injured in avalanche near Kaslo, BC,” said the City of Nelson.
“The Nelson Police Board, the City of Nelson, and the Nelson Police Department offer their condolences and support to the families at this time.”
The post said more information will be released in the coming days.
Avalanche Canada said a Size 2.5 avalanche was triggered by people on a west facing slope at the treeline around 2100-m, failing on the deeply buried November facets.
“Avalanche conditions remain tricky and buried weak layers still triggerable,” said Avalanche Canada.
“Avoid rocky or wind affected terrain features where the snowpack varies from thick to thin, as weak layers can be more easily triggered.”
While persistent slab avalanche activity tapered off in recent days, Avalanche Canada said reports continue to trickle in. It said natural and human-triggered Size 2 avalanches reported over the weekend “show evidence that these layers are still reactive to human triggers and are capable of producing large avalanches.”
Widespread avalanche activity was reported on weak layers throughout the Columbias and Western Purcells between January 1 and Thursday. The avalanches were natural and human triggered, up to Size 3.
Avalanche Canada said small slabs in wind-loaded features have been triggered by riders, which “have the potential of stepping down to these deeper weak layers.”
Avalanche Canada went on to say 10- to 20-cm of new snow sits over a well-settled upper snowpack. It added a shallow buried layer of small surface hoar, rime crust, or sun crust can be found near the surface.
Kaslo will see five- to 10-cm of new snow on Tuesday. There will be light to moderate southwest wind, with an alpine low of -6 C.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was saddened to hear about the police officer dying near Kaslo.
“To their family and friends, Canadians are with you,” said Trudeau.
“And to the officer who was injured, we’re wishing you a fast and full recovery.”
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld acknowledged a police officer was killed and another injured near Kaslo.
”@CalgaryPolice sends sympathy and condolences to the families, the police service, and to the community,” said Neufeld.
“Terribly tragic situation for all involved.”
The Icefields Parkway running north to south between Lake Louise remained closed because of the avalanche risk on December 29.
Significant snowfall over the holidays increased the avalanche risk between Parker Ridge and Saskatchewan Crossing.
Fog and freezing rain east of Golden, BC, meant a helicopter was unable to travel to the Columbia Icefields area for avalanche control to make the road safe.
