A retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, William Majcher, has been charged after a two-year investigation into election interference. 

Majcher, 60, is being accused of being involved in alleged activities that are considered foreign interference “to benefit” China.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(9) comments

Taz
Taz

What about treasonous Trudeaus????

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Has treason been removed from the criminal code because this appears to be what the charge should be.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Isn’t helping a foreign entity considered as treason?

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

... if guilty... guillotine... 25 years for treason is not sufficient.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

And they wonder why people of Canada have lost respect for them!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Next up, just following orders defense.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

These folks are nothing more than pawns, used by a Treasonist PM, who are willing to be thrown under the bus while trying to protect his trust funded, sorry a$$. It is not new news how Trudope was notified of all this by CSIS at the outset. Let's remain focused on the main fish, not on the small fry who are willing to do his / their dirty work.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

There are more than one. He just happens to be the first to fall as a decoy for the rest that are involved.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Now do you need any more reason to get rid of the red coat trudope army out of Alberta. Such a corrupt organization.

Report Add Reply

