A retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, William Majcher, has been charged after a two-year investigation into election interference.
Majcher, 60, is being accused of being involved in alleged activities that are considered foreign interference “to benefit” China.
On Friday, Majcher appeared virtually in a Quebec court from Hong Kong to face charges under the Security of Information Act.
He is charged with one count of committing acts to help a foreign entity and one count of conspiracy.
“According to the investigation, Mr. Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and his extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People’s Republic of China,” said the RCMP in a news release.
The RCMP said an investigation by the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was started in the fall of 2021 to look into Majcher's “suspicious activities.”
“It is alleged that (Majcher) contributed to the Chinese government’s efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law,” said the RCMP.
Leaked intelligence reports suggest China may have interfered in Canada’s two most recent federal elections in 2019 and 2021.
Leaked intelligence reports indicate that diplomats and proxies from Beijing attempted to influence election results in Canada, specifically favouring the Liberals.
The allegations suggested that China may have secretly provided funding to 11 candidates participating in the 2019 federal election through its Toronto consulate.
Chinese diplomats and proxies allegedly made undisclosed cash donations to political campaigns and employed international Chinese students as full-time volunteers for specific candidates during the 2021 election.
The Conservatives have publicly said that in the 2021 election, they know of foreign interference.
They raised concerns to officials and claimed that it resulted in losing several seats for their party. However, despite this interference, it was not enough to alter the election outcome, as the Trudeau Liberals won with a 41-seat margin.
Trudeau said that foreign interference did not impact the results of the last two federal elections.
Trudeau has refused to call a public inquiry and appointed David Johnston as a “special rapporteur” to conduct a report.
Johnston recommended not to hold a public inquiry which led to his resignation as all the opposition parties said he was unfit for the position due to his closeness to the Trudeau family over the past four decades.
The House of Commons has passed two motions calling for a public inquiry into foreign election interference.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
What about treasonous Trudeaus????
Has treason been removed from the criminal code because this appears to be what the charge should be.
Isn’t helping a foreign entity considered as treason?
... if guilty... guillotine... 25 years for treason is not sufficient.
And they wonder why people of Canada have lost respect for them!
Next up, just following orders defense.
These folks are nothing more than pawns, used by a Treasonist PM, who are willing to be thrown under the bus while trying to protect his trust funded, sorry a$$. It is not new news how Trudope was notified of all this by CSIS at the outset. Let's remain focused on the main fish, not on the small fry who are willing to do his / their dirty work.
There are more than one. He just happens to be the first to fall as a decoy for the rest that are involved.
Now do you need any more reason to get rid of the red coat trudope army out of Alberta. Such a corrupt organization.
