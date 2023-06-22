Rescue crews looking for a tourist sub that was diving towards the wreck of the Titanic on the bottom of the Atlantic found a debris field in the area.
"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," said the US Coast Guard in a tweet.
The BBC reported dive expert David Mearns said the debris includes "a landing frame and a rear cover from the submersible".
Mearns is a friend of passengers aboard the Titan.
More details are expected to be released at a press conference later Thursday.
Meanwhile, the sub's oxygen supply has likely run out.
When contact was lost with the sub Sunday, it was estimated it had 96 hours of oxygen on board, time that ran out Thursday.
Above and below the surface of the Atlantic, rescue crews continue the search in hope of a miracle.
US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauge said the operation to find the missing submersible is "still an active search and rescue."
"We continue to keep the crew members and the families in our thoughts as we proceed with this search and rescue while we're cognizant of the time and we've factored in a lot of data and information into the search," he told Sky News.
"This is still an active search and rescue at this point and we're using the equipment that we have on the bottom right now, the remote operated vehicles to expand our search capability, and then also to provide rescue capability as well."
At least one remote operating vehicle has now reached the ocean floor, nearly four kilometres deep.
On Wednesday morning, rescue crews on a Canadian search aircraft detected banging noises coming from the area.
USCG Capt. Jaime Frederick said the noises have been heard repeatedly Tuesday night and Friday morning and the search is now being concentrated in that area.
"Frankly, we don't know what they are," he said.
The sub, dubbed Titan, was carrying five people when it vanished Sunday as it made it's way into nearly four-km of water.
Officials with the Boston coastguard, which is coordinating rescue efforts, said the sub lost contact with its mother ship about one hour, 45 minutes into the dive.
The sub is operated by a company called OceanGate, which two years ago started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” in a five-person mini sub for $250,000 per person.
OceanGate said in a brief statement Tuesday that CEO Stockton Rush "is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew."
“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” it said on Monday, according to the BBC.
“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families.”
“We are working toward the safe return of the crew members,” it added.
British billionaire Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation, wrote on Facebook he would be on the missing sub.
"I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote.
"Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4 am tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."
"The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of (whom) have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s, including PH Nargeolet."
The adventurer helped build ice runways in Antarctica, captured the Guinness World Record for circumnavigation of the earth via North and South Poles in a Gulfstream G650ER in 46 hours, 40 minutes, dove to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench, the Challenger Deep, in a two-man submarine to the lowest point in the world's oceans to a depth of 36,000 ft., and flew to space onboard New Shepard, as part of the Blue Origin NS-21 mission, on 4 June 2022.
The BBC reported British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are two of the five on board. Dawood is one of Pakistan's richest men.
Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver who explored the Titanic dozens of times before, is also on the vessel.
The Guardian reported the company’s website had a planned eight-day, seven-night expedition to the wreck planned for 12-20 June. A maximum of six visitors were scheduled to depart and return to St John’s, Newfoundland.
“Follow in Jacques Cousteau’s footsteps and become an underwater explorer — beginning with a dive to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. This is your chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary,” OceanGate said on its website.
“Become one of the few to see the Titanic with your own eyes. Your dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive also has a scientific objective and you can learn more about the research we support here.”
The Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg on it's maiden voyage, almost 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland.
The April 15, 1912 shipwreck claimed the lives of 1,514 of the 2,224 passengers and crew.
