Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her cabinet with 24 ministers.
"This new cabinet is ready and willing to roll up its sleeves to take clear and decisive action to achieve our promises and commitments to Albertans," said Smith at a Friday event.
"Working as a team, we will govern for every one in the province."
There are five women including Smith in the cabinet. No previous ministers have been taken out.
Alberta UCP MLA Mike Ellis (Calgary-West) was promoted to deputy premier, and he will keep the Public Safety and Emergency Services portfolio. Her Finance minister and Treasury Board president will be UCP MLA Nate Horner (Drumheller-Stettler).
MLA Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) is the new Environment and Protected Areas minister. MLA Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) has been brought back into cabinet as Seniors, Community, and Social Services minister.
I am so pleased to have this team working with me to deliver on the promises we made to Albertans during the election. These are not just our government’s priorities, they are Albertans’ priorities. The next four years start today and I can’t wait to get back to work with each… pic.twitter.com/R4tW3lOBSH— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 9, 2023
Since former Alberta Health minister Jason Copping lost re-election, MLA Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) will be taking his place. MLA Rajan Sawhney (Calgary-North West) has been promoted to Advanced Education minister.
Smith’s next Justice minister will be MLA Mickey Amery (Calgary-Cross). MLA Ric McIver (Calgary-Hays) has returned to cabinet as Municipal Affairs minister.
The Edmonton area obtained some representation, with MLAs Searle Turton (Spruce Grove-Stony Plain) and Dale Nally (Morinville-St. Albert) getting the Children and Family Services and Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction portfolios. MLA Nate Glubish (Strathcona-Sherwood Park) gets Technology and Innovation.
MLA Devin Dreeshen (Innisfail-Sylvan Lake) redeemed himself and became Transportation and Economic Corridors minister. While many people were shuffled around, MLA Todd Loewen (Central Peace-Notley) is staying as Forestry and Parks minister.
MLA Peter Guthrie (Airdrie-Cochrane) has shifted over to Infrastructure. MLA Demetrios Nicolaides (Calgary-Bow) will become Education minister.
Smith’s Indigenous Relations minister is MLA Rick Wilson (Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin). After being taken in and out of cabinet, MLA Tanya Fir (Calgary-Peigan) will become Arts, Culture, and Status of Women minister.
MLA Nathan Neudorf (Lethbridge-East) will become Affordability and Utilities minister. MLA Brian Jean (Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche) has been chosen as Energy and Minerals minister.
Her Agriculture and Irrigation minister will be RJ Sigurdson (Highwood). The new mental health and addictions minister will be Dan Williams (Peace River).
MLA Joseph Schow (Cardston-Siksika) will become Tourism and Sport minister and Government House Leader. MLA Matt Jones (Calgary-South East) has been promoted to Jobs, Economy, and Trade minister.
Moving into cabinet is MLA Muhammad Yaseen (Calgary-North) as Immigration and Multiculturalism minister.
Smith said Albertans "believe in our promises, and they gave us a mandate to make them happen." She acknowledged there is plenty of work ahead of her cabinet, so she knew she needed to have the right team.
The premier went on to say she will never stop listening to Albertans, including those who did not vote for the UCP. She asked these Albertans to acknowledge when her cabinet falls short.
Smith pledged to lead the cabinet "to ensure a stronger, safer, more prosperous province that Albertans deserve today and that we want our children and our grandchildren to inherit tomorrow."
"And may our province forever remain strong and free," she said.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said it was disappointed Smith did not pick a smaller cabinet.
“Albertans don’t need a big cabinet to run things out of Edmonton,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims.
“Smith should have followed in the footsteps of former premier Ralph Klein and cut the size of cabinet when first elected as premier.”
In 1992, Klein reduced the provincial cabinet from 26 to 17 after he was elected to replace former premier Don Getty.
Alberta cabinet ministers are paid $181,404 per year.
“It’s a positive that the size of cabinet has not grown, but seeing it reduced would have been better,” said Sims.
Smith responded to this criticism by saying she has an ambitious agenda.
What she has found in the previous structures of cabinets is a minister focused on a particular area is effective. She said the UCP has accomplished plenty in the last seven months, and she does not want to wait.
Despite having a large cabinet, she said she is confident has the right people at the table. She is going to deliver on her agenda and what is best for Alberta.
Smith swore in her first cabinet in October.
Smith put 25 UCP MLAs in that cabinet.
She named two deputy premiers — Kaycee Madu and Nathan Neudorf. Former Finance minister Travis Toews kept his job after bringing in the first balanced budget in 10 years.
(5) comments
Not sure what to think of the new cabinet. I honestly don't know the relevant backgrounds or credentials of most of these appointies.
I just hope they will collectively lead their ministries with common sense, reduced budgets and little/no political correctness.
Woke Rajan gets to oversee the woke schools. Fitting. I guess getting rid of the rebranded Marxism isn't on the agenda. Interesting choice for a Conservative govt.
I disagree with the size of cabinet, it should be smaller. This just seems like another large cabinet to keep as many MLAs at the trough for more taxpayers money.
Now, make sure the department deputy ministers do as they're told to implement the governments agenda, or get rid of them. Go Danielle.
Indeed, most high level bureaucrats, agency and board personnel need to be replaced and their replacements will then have to clean-up their respective departments.
