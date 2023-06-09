Smith's cabinet

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her cabinet with 24 ministers.

"This new cabinet is ready and willing to roll up its sleeves to take clear and decisive action to achieve our promises and commitments to Albertans," said Smith at a Friday event. 

(5) comments

guest50
guest50

Not sure what to think of the new cabinet. I honestly don't know the relevant backgrounds or credentials of most of these appointies.

I just hope they will collectively lead their ministries with common sense, reduced budgets and little/no political correctness.

PenPen
PenPen

Woke Rajan gets to oversee the woke schools. Fitting. I guess getting rid of the rebranded Marxism isn't on the agenda. Interesting choice for a Conservative govt.

rianc
rianc

I disagree with the size of cabinet, it should be smaller. This just seems like another large cabinet to keep as many MLAs at the trough for more taxpayers money.

guest356
guest356

Now, make sure the department deputy ministers do as they're told to implement the governments agenda, or get rid of them. Go Danielle.

Mila
Mila

Indeed, most high level bureaucrats, agency and board personnel need to be replaced and their replacements will then have to clean-up their respective departments.

