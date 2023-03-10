The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced sanctions to the Moose Jaw Warriors after completing an independent investigation, which found the Warriors violated the team rules and WHL Standard of Conduct policies.
All four Warriors players were suspended for the rest of WHL regular season — Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, Lynden Lakovic, and Marek Howell.
The Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger and head coach Mark O’Leary are immediately suspended for the next five WHL regular season games.
The team was fined $25,000.
In February, an off-ice incident happened on a team road trip to Edmonton.
According to the WHL press release, the investigation found the “conduct of the players was not found to be criminal in nature, the conduct was determined to be a violation of team and league rules including the WHL Standard of Conduct policies, as outlined in the WHL Personal Conduct Policy.”
For the four Warriors players to be reinstated, the WHL will require “personal conduct and respect training.”
Ripplinger and O’Leary were disciplined for “failing to provide the proper oversight and supervision required to ensure a safe and positive environment for players, in particular, while travelling.”
The WHL is not providing any further details about the incident to respect “the privacy of all of the parties involved.”
The Western Standard contacted the Warriors but has yet to receive a response.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Hockey is a great game, the culture around it is arrogant and toxic.
If you cant print the cause dont print it all.
