The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced sanctions to the Moose Jaw Warriors after completing an independent investigation, which found the Warriors violated the team rules and WHL Standard of Conduct policies.

All four Warriors players were suspended for the rest of WHL regular season — Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, Lynden Lakovic, and Marek Howell.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Hockey is a great game, the culture around it is arrogant and toxic.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

If you cant print the cause dont print it all.

Report Add Reply

