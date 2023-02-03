News from the USA this week that you need to know
A tornado touched down in Deer Park, TX this week while Deer Park Police Officer Joel Nitchman was in the police station and his K-9 partner, Roni, waited in a squad car.
Winds were gusting between 136 and 165 mph (217 to 266 km/h) pulling down power lines, doing significant damage to buildings and moving a metal fence to where it blocked the entrance of the station.
Visibility dropped to near zero as Nitchman rushed to get Roni out of the car.
Nitchman told KHOU “Roni has put himself in harm's way for me before," and he knew he had to return the favor, saying, "The thought of debris, or the car flipping over, I couldn't do that to him. I couldn't have him out there during that."
"Once I went around the car, that's when all heck broke loose," he said. "I could barely open his door."
Once he got it open, Nitchman had to contend with a less-than-enthused partner.
"He's a smart dog. He saw what was going on outside and he said, ‘I'm not coming out,’ and I'm, like, coaching him, 'Come on, buddy. Let's go,'" he said.
"I love that dog. He's my hip attachment almost every day of the week. He's a part of our family. We can't leave a loved one like that. There's no way I was going to leave him like that.”
The station's parking lot surveillance camera caught Nitchman bolting to his squad car as lightning streaked the air and nearby trees were thrashed by the high-force winds.
Watch as K-9 Officer Joel Nitchman of the Deer Park, TX Police Dept. races to rescue his #dog Roni as the EF3 #tornado hits on Tue. As he said, "Any handler would have done the same for their K-9 partner." Very happy that both are safe!#dogsarelove 📹@DEERPARKTXGOV pic.twitter.com/1jrI8fQuzn— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) January 26, 2023
Will Brady pass?
Tom Brady, forever to be known as the GOAT (greatest of all time) hung up his cleats this week, saying this time he meant it (he did the same a year ago, but put the cleats back on to play another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Now, his old team, the New England Patriots, want him back.
Patriots' owner, Robert Kraft, wants Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a Patriot.
“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamouring for it,” Kraft said. “To us, he is, always has been, and always will be a Patriot.
“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honour him for many years to come.”
The Patriots selected Brady as the 199 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He took over the starting job after Drew Bledsoe was injured during a Week 2 game in 2001, then led the Patriots to a Super Bowl title that season, sparking a legendary career that includes seven Super Bowl wins, 15 Pro Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs. He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).
No word yet from Brady’s intentions, other than his 10-year, $375 million contract to call NFL games for Fox Sports.
More like a Karen than, like, a Sydney
For the wife of the San Francisco 49ers’ linebacker Fred Warner, one dose of Philadelphia Eagles fans was more than enough for a lifetime.
“I will probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest. I just, like, I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans,” said Sydney Warner.
“Fred told me not to wear any red. I did end up wearing a red bag, but I had to end up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the ‘f-you’s’ and the shoving and, like, that whole thing. So, I definitely covered it.”
A clever Eagles fan saw through the ruse.
“I was at the concession stand, and this guy, like, saw it and he was drunk, so I’ll give him that, but he got, like, in my face, and this other Eagles fan saw it and was, like, ‘Hey man, you got to chill out.’”
“Their whole thing is, like, intimidation, so I try my best just to not let it get to me. Just, like, stay stone-faced and say all the things and just, like, get to where you’re going. Just, like, block it out,” she said.
“So, I wanted to leave early, so we did, and then, like, there was this tunnel you had to walk through, and you were just, like, surrounded. So, you had to walk through it, and they were all around you, like, heckling and yelling.”
Where’s Doug?
President Joe Biden had another Biden moment, referring to Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia’s 8th District as ‘Doug’ five times before finally correcting himself. The moment came during Biden’s speech at a steamfitters' union hall in Springfield, VA, where he touted his administration’s “economic achievements.”
