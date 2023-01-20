No, no, no Justin – back of the line for you
The city of San Francisco is considering a reparations plan that would give $5 million lump sum payments to each eligible black person, according to its 2022 draft plan.
Recipients are required to be 18 or older, to have identified as black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years and to meet at least two qualifications from a list of possible relationships one may have with incidents such as drug-related incarceration or slavery. The proposal also recommends the city formally apologize for past wrongdoings, establish a new city office to execute the plan and create a committee to “ensure equity and continuity in the implementation of relevant policy initiatives.”
“San Francisco’s international reputation as a shining progressive gem in the west is undermined by its legacy of mistreatment, violence towards, and targeted racism against black Americans. While neither San Francisco, nor California, formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery, the values of segregation, white supremacy and systematic repression and exclusion of black people were legally codified and enforced,” the proposal reads.
I’m Leaving Nothing At All To You
Marie Osmond is reiterating her commitment not to leave her children a financial inheritance.
Osmond, 63, told US Weekly in an interview last week she believes an inheritance, especially among children who expect the financial windfall, only breeds "laziness and entitlement."
"Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they're just handed money," Osmond told the magazine. "To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work.”
"That's one of my rules with my kids. If you start it, you finish it. You don't ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish," she added. "And I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement."
"My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work," she said in 2020. "You see it a lot in rich families where the kids don't know what to do so they get in trouble. So I just let them be proud of what they make."
Speaking about kids getting nothing
Hunter Biden, the infamous First Son who's allegedly exploited his family name to secure lucrative business arrangements, is trying to prevent his four-year-old love child from enjoying the same social and financial advantages of the Biden family name.
Joe’s boy is embroiled in a court battle with the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, to reduce his child-support payments for daughter Navy Joan Roberts, the grandchild whose existence President Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to acknowledge.
Roberts asked an Arkansas judge in December to allow her daughter to take the Biden surname. She argued it would benefit the child because the Biden name is "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful."
Hunter responded by urging the judge to deny the request. Allowing his daughter to enjoy the advantages of being a Biden, he argued, would rob her of a "peaceful existence" due to the widespread "disparagement of the Biden name."
Hunter, who continues to cash in on the Biden name by selling paintings to anonymous buyers for hundreds of thousands of dollars, wrote in his 2021 memoir (for which he received an advance in the area of $2 million) that he has "no recollection of the encounter" that produced the child. Roberts, a former stripper, was "hardly the dating type," Biden recalled.
Another run or a walk in the snow Joe?
To be or not to be the president for four more years. That is the question President Joe Biden's facing and the question that many are wondering about.
Biden is reportedly gearing up to make his announcement for re-election in 2024. This comes after months of speculation about whether the 80-year-old has what it takes to run in another campaign.
According to multiple news outlets, Biden’s intentions might be made public sometime in the next couple of weeks. And a formal announcement is likely to be made in April. Some insiders are saying something will happen around the time of the State of the Union address.
One Biden ally said the president is all in and it is not really a question of if he is going to run anymore.
Of course, if he gets another four years, he will be closer to 90 than 80 when he's done. Let’s hear from Joe whether or not he thinks he’s up for another campaign.
It is the Demokkkrats who are dragging up all the "Classified Documents" everywhere ole Joe has been . . . the last thing they want is for their senile octogenarian aka China Joe to run in 2024.
