Vast majority of Manitobans want extended gas tax relief

A significant majority of Manitobans are calling for the provincial government to extend its gas tax cut, with a new poll revealing that 71% of residents support continued relief at the pumps. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) released the findings, emphasizing the public's desire to maintain Manitoba’s status as having the cheapest fuel in the country.“The poll shows that Manitobans want the government to keep Manitoba fuel the cheapest in the country,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. “Drivers have been saving money at the pumps for almost eight months and don’t want to lose those savings.”Initially, the Manitoba government reduced the 14-cent-per-litre provincial fuel tax on gasoline and diesel for six months starting January 1. This cut was later extended for an additional three months in April, but it is now set to expire at the end of September.The Leger poll, commissioned by the CTF, asked Manitobans whether they support extending the fuel tax cut and if they favor permanently eliminating the fuel tax. The results were clear:71% support extending the fuel tax cut again.68% support permanently scrapping the fuel tax.For a typical two-vehicle household filling up a minivan and a light-duty pickup truck every two weeks, the tax cut has resulted in savings of at least $440 by the end of September. Extending the cut for an additional six months would increase those savings to $720.“Manitobans clearly want to keep saving money,” said Haubrich. “Premier Wab Kinew needs to listen to Manitoba taxpayers and extend the gas tax cut again.”