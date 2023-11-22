Vast majority of Ontarians want carbon tax gone

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), backed by a Leger poll, has revealed 63% of Ontarians are pushing for the removal of the carbon tax from home heating bills. "The vast majority of Ontarians don’t think the government should be taxing people for heating their homes. The only thing in the way is the fact that Liberal MPs are too chicken to stand up to the prime minister and stick up for their constituents," said Franco Terrazzano, the CTF Federal Director.While the federal government has taken steps to alleviate the burden by removing the carbon tax from home heating oil for three years, this relief, unfortunately, extends to only 3% of Canadian homes. The Leger poll specifically asked Ontarians about their stance on removing the carbon tax from all forms of home heating energy.The poll results reflect a resounding demand for carbon tax relief:63% of Ontarians are in favor of carbon tax relief for everyone17% oppose extending the carbon tax exemption20% remain unsureNotably, 39% of Ontarians strongly support the complete removal of the carbon tax from all forms of home heating fuels, while only 8% express strong opposition. This sentiment holds true across all regions, household types, and education and income levels, emphasizing a widespread desire for further relief."The poll is crystal clear: Ontarians are demanding relief this winter. Liberal MPs must listen to their constituents and fight for carbon tax relief for everyone," said Jay Goldberg, CTF Ontario Director.Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the broader impact of the carbon tax on citizens across the country. "The carbon tax is making life more expensive for everyone in every part of the country," he said. "I’m urging the prime minister to do what’s right and eliminate the tax altogether."In a noteworthy political divide, every Liberal, along with one Independent and one Green MP from Ontario, voted in the House of Commons to retain the carbon tax on home heating bills. On the contrary, NDP and Conservative MPs from Ontario rallied for carbon tax relief, reflecting a stark contrast in the representation of constituents' preferences within the province.