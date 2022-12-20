Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay denied a Veterans Affairs caseworker offered medical assistance in dying (MAiD) to Canadian Armed Forces veterans, despite previously testifying before a House of Commons committee they had.
In response to a tweet by Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday, where he said the Liberal government had offered veterans medically-assisted suicide, MacAulay said Poilievre was spreading "harmful misinformation."
This is incredibly false and harmful misinformation. Veterans Affairs Canada does not offer medical assistance in dying to Veterans, never has and never will. https://t.co/sZw3B5IUUb
"However, we have invested over $11 billion in Canada's veterans, which has put $2 billion more every year in veterans pockets compared to the Conservatives," MacAulay added.
"All veterans can and should feel safe coming to Veterans Affairs Canada for the support they need and deserve. The political games Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives are playing with veterans is harmful and wrong."
But in November, MacAulay himself testified in front of a House of Commons veterans affairs committee suicide had been offered to several veterans.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it once again, what happened was totally unacceptable. There is no way to justify it, and I will not try to do that today, or ever," MacAulay said when asked about the offers of medically assisted suicide.
MacAulay went on to describe several instances of MAiD being inappropriately offered in 2019 and 2021. A total of four veterans are alleged to have been offered MAiD, all by the same Veterans Affairs caseworker.
Canadian veteran and Paralympian Cpl. Christine Gauthier said she was given the option to commit suicide after several years of her requests for a home wheelchair ramp not being met.
"With respect to MAiD, I have a letter in my file because I've had to face that as well. I have a letter saying that if you're so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAiD," she testified on December 2.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
The ministry of truth. Thanks 1984.
Singular most required skill of a cabinet minister is his/her/it ability to lie with a straight face. For the current PM it is the only skill he has.
Under the Liberals Canada has become the Empire of Lies. The truly disturbing thing is that the eastern elite know that what they are saying is a lie and the media who report their words know that they are reporting lies. Yet if the alternate media report truth the left shrieks “fake news, fake news”. The truth is not in them.
When Turdeau lies about calling the unvaccinated names and gets away with it are we really surprised when his fellow comrades follow suit? When ministers lie on the stand at a hearing about what they said during the freedom convoy, and get away with it, are we surprised? When a minister lied about giving contracts to her friends for services, and gets away with it are we really surprised? When the leader of our COUNTRY lies about a major charity scandal, or that the WEF even exists, or that they knew about Chinese scientists transporting deadly viruses out of our country are we really surprised?
I would be MORE surprised if ANY of these corrupt p o s are ever actually held accountable! Canadians seem to move on, and forget to easily, to forgive to easily. So this corruption at every single level will continue and get worse!
“As of today the employee is no longer employed at Veterans Affairs Canada”. Oh. So moved somewhere else with even more perks and pay where she can continue to cause damage to Canada ?? FU you lying dirtbag.
The Trudeau infected Liberano mafia lie openly and with impunity because they know they will never be held to account by our institutions or their bought and paid for MSM
Canada under Trudeau is now more corrupt than Somalia
For starters, this is not medical assisted suicide, it is plain and simple murder by the government.
Being a Lieberal, especially one who is a member of the Cabinet, er, Politburo, means never having to admit to lying, or anything else.
AFA the bought and paid for MSM, aka the Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda, Minister MacAulay's November testimony will simply 'go down the memory hole'. He never said that!
"Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia."
Another Lyin Turdope Cabinet Member . . . anyone surprized?
Next he will claim he doesn't know Klaus Schwabb . . .
These politicians lie like people breathe.
And not a single MSM propagandist will say anything about it either, instead they will whine that no one likes them.
When your boss is a compulsive liar, what wouldn’t everyone else be a compulsive liar as well? Remember none of this would be happening if we didn’t have a bought off MSM, just try and imagine what would be happening of this was a conservative doing this.
