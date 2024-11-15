Viking RCMP rescue mother and daughter after abduction

On Wednesday night, Viking RCMP, assisted by Wainwright RCMP, successfully rescued a mother and her 12-year-old daughter after they were abducted by a family friend and held against their will in a moving vehicle.The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. when police received a 911 call from the distressed victim. Despite being held captive, the victim was able to maintain communication with law enforcement throughout the ordeal, providing critical updates.The suspect, identified as 66-year-old John William Orban of Viking, was reportedly driving recklessly and behaving irrationally. RCMP quickly located the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Officers deployed a spike belt and utilized multiple police vehicles to force the suspect to halt.Both the mother and daughter were rescued unharmed, and Orban was taken into custody without incident..Orban has been charged with several offences, including:Abduction of a person under 14;Adult kidnapping without a firearm;Two counts of forcible confinement;Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;Flight from police. Orban has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Vermilion on November 18, 2024.RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Viking RCMP at 780-336-3441. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.