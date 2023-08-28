David Hay

David Hay

 Courtesy EPS

This time it was a case of release and catch.

On Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a public warning about a violent sexual offender being released that day into the city.

Tags

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Taz
Taz

That's what the stupid disgusting people in the justice system who are responsible for this should look like.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

There are empty rooms in 24 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario now. Let Trudeau host him, he wants to reform the legal system, except for people who disagree with him, let him reap the benefits.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.