This time it was a case of release and catch.
On Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a public warning about a violent sexual offender being released that day into the city.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
This time it was a case of release and catch.
On Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a public warning about a violent sexual offender being released that day into the city.
By Sunday night, David Hay was back behind bars.
"Please be advised that David Hay was taken into custody Sunday evening for violating his court-ordered curfew condition," said EPS in a press release.
On Saturday EPS had warned "David Hay is a convicted violent sexual offender, and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community."
Hay will be living in Edmonton after he is released from custody. He is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS.
"Hay is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences. Hay has also committed violent unprovoked offences against random members of the public unknown to him," said EPS.
Hay has been placed on a series of court ordered conditions including:
• He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.
• He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.
• He must not travel out of the city of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor.
• He must not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his supervisor or designate.
• He must not attend within 100 metres of a public park, public swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreational centers, community centers, youth shelters, public libraries, or any other area where persons under the age of 16 are present or reasonably expected to be present.
• He must not purchase, possess, or consume any alcoholic beverages or illegal or prescription drugs, except those prescribed to him by a doctor.
It's not clear which of the conditions he allegedly breached.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
That's what the stupid disgusting people in the justice system who are responsible for this should look like.
There are empty rooms in 24 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario now. Let Trudeau host him, he wants to reform the legal system, except for people who disagree with him, let him reap the benefits.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.