A full public inquiry is expected to be voted on today in the Commons into the suspected Chinese interference in the Parliament.

A Global News report showed contact between now-Independent MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and Chinese diplomats, leading to a heated debate in the Commons.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Will treason be accepted by liberals now. I hope there is a line some where. Acting against the release of the 2 michials by a federal mp is treason.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Is there a stupider Liberal MP than Mark Gerretsen? Don't think so and that is some level of stupidity that is nearly inconceivable. These brain dead back benchers,both NDP and Liberal, better take a deep sniff on the winds that are blowing and vote to save their own oily hides because Singh and Truedolt are facing a targeted, strategic attack from CSIS. I am sure there will be more revelations released and when their propaganda wing is attacking them you know there is something motivating Global to do so that's bigger than Truedolt

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

guest688
guest688

Completely agree Jokeco, I have a new found respect for CSIS given their choice to support democracy and not communism/socialism. We can only hope they continue exposing Mr. Trudeau and government to the WEF addenda, the WEF goals and objectives to subjugate Canadians.

guest50
guest50

I agree.

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

The amount of China interference it has taken to peel the NDP away from the corrupt Liberal cult is amazing. Peter Julien's & Rachel Notely's leader Jugmeet has finally decided to support Canada & Canadians possibly.

G K
G K

I won’t hold my breath.

guest714
guest714

Well if we are relying on some kind of vote to hang this traitor would that not be corrupt too. The only way traitor Trudeau is leaving parliament is by armed force other than that he’s not going anywhere. These scum liberal/NDP coalition people better be paying the price for causing Canadians so much grief they better hope war doesn’t break out they will be hunted like the common gopher

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

CBC and Global will have to be extra diligent to distract from this story. Look out for a huge opposition member scandal or something similar coming up in the near future.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

You bet they will.

guest50
guest50

As China Joe (Biden) is ironically visiting Canada today, I suspect Joe will be giving Justin instruction on how to better subvert CSIS and hide his share of Chinese corruption cash.

