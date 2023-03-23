A full public inquiry is expected to be voted on today in the Commons into the suspected Chinese interference in the Parliament.
A Global News report showed contact between now-Independent MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and Chinese diplomats, leading to a heated debate in the Commons.
“The allegations are concerning,” said New Democrat MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC).
“That is why it is important that all members of Parliament vote on this.”
MPs are expected to vote after 3 PM EST today on a motion demanding that the cabinet “launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system,” including the 2019 and 2021 elections.
The motion further states the inquiry must have powers to compel any document or cross-examine any witness and that “the individual heading this inquiry be selected by unanimous agreement of the House leaders of the officially recognized parties in the Commons.”
The Commons debated the motion last night as Global News quoted Dong’s admission that he was in contact with China’s Consul in Toronto in February 2021.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Dong confirmed the two discussed the detention of Canadian business consultants in Beijing, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Dong denied claims he suggested their ongoing detention would help the Liberal Party’s 2021 reelection.
On Wednesday evening, Liberal MPs did not mention the fresh allegations.
“There were some allegations, fair enough,” said MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, ON).
“Interference is not new.”
“Foreign interference in elections is not a new concept,” said Gerretsen.
“This has become more and more obvious and more and more real within the last 10 or 15 years as people have been able to infiltrate through social media networks.”
“I would like to quote something from the media that is breaking news,” said Conservative MP Todd Doherty (Cariboo-Prince George, BC).
“The breaking news right now is: ‘Liberal MP Secretly Advised Chinese Diplomat To Delay Freeing Two Michaels.’”
“I would like to ask this honourable colleague for a comment on that,” said Doherty.
“I am unaware of the breaking news,” replied Gerretsen.
On Wednesday, Dong denied any secret contact or impropriety with Chinese Communist agents.
“I was not aware of any help coming from a representative of another country,” Dong told the media.
“Like I said, I was never offered nor would accept.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(11) comments
Will treason be accepted by liberals now. I hope there is a line some where. Acting against the release of the 2 michials by a federal mp is treason.
Is there a stupider Liberal MP than Mark Gerretsen? Don't think so and that is some level of stupidity that is nearly inconceivable. These brain dead back benchers,both NDP and Liberal, better take a deep sniff on the winds that are blowing and vote to save their own oily hides because Singh and Truedolt are facing a targeted, strategic attack from CSIS. I am sure there will be more revelations released and when their propaganda wing is attacking them you know there is something motivating Global to do so that's bigger than Truedolt
[thumbup]
Completely agree Jokeco, I have a new found respect for CSIS given their choice to support democracy and not communism/socialism. We can only hope they continue exposing Mr. Trudeau and government to the WEF addenda, the WEF goals and objectives to subjugate Canadians.
I agree.
The amount of China interference it has taken to peel the NDP away from the corrupt Liberal cult is amazing. Peter Julien's & Rachel Notely's leader Jugmeet has finally decided to support Canada & Canadians possibly.
I won’t hold my breath.
Well if we are relying on some kind of vote to hang this traitor would that not be corrupt too. The only way traitor Trudeau is leaving parliament is by armed force other than that he’s not going anywhere. These scum liberal/NDP coalition people better be paying the price for causing Canadians so much grief they better hope war doesn’t break out they will be hunted like the common gopher
CBC and Global will have to be extra diligent to distract from this story. Look out for a huge opposition member scandal or something similar coming up in the near future.
You bet they will.
As China Joe (Biden) is ironically visiting Canada today, I suspect Joe will be giving Justin instruction on how to better subvert CSIS and hide his share of Chinese corruption cash.
