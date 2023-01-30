The House affairs committee on Tuesday begins its review of electoral redistricting for the first time in a decade. Proposed changes would see the City of Toronto lose one federal seat while Calgary and suburbs gain two.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, redistricting under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act increases the Commons from 338 to 343 seats. The largest gains, three ridings, are in Alberta. British Columbia is to gain one new riding, Vernon-Lake Country.
Toronto will lose one seat, from 25 to 24, with elimination of a riding currently held by Liberal MP Jean Yip (Scarborough-Agincourt). “Over-representation in Toronto has emerged due to uneven population growth between Toronto and the surrounding areas which is expected to continue to increase in the future,” the Ontario Boundaries Commission wrote last August 19.
In Alberta, Commissioners proposed a new City of Calgary riding, Calgary McKnight, and new suburban riding Airdrie-Chestermere. A third riding, Spruce-Grove Leduc, would be drawn outside Edmonton city limits.
The election map was last redrawn prior to the 2015 campaign with the addition of a total 30 seats in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The larger Commons cost an additional $24.5 million a year. Boundaries are redrawn to ensure most constituencies have approximately the same number of electors, about 80,000 to 115,000.
The House affairs committee tomorrow will begin its study of Electoral Boundaries Commission reports beginning with Atlantic provinces. Political scrutiny of proposed revisions typically involves minor technical adjustments.
In 2006 the Commissioner of Official Languages protested revisions that put three French-speaking communities in Alberta – Morinville, Legal and St. Albert – into two different ridings. It disrupted “a common francophone heritage,” wrote the Commissioner.
The 2015 redistribution drew protests from Toronto when map drawers split a Russian-speaking neighbourhood over a few blocks of Bathurst Street, home to one of the largest Jewish communities in Canada. Protest petitions were submitted by organizers with the Toronto Russian Film Festival, Pride of Israel Synagogue and Canadian Association of World War Two Veterans from the Soviet Union.
“Many identifiable groups have argued the electoral system should be redesigned to represent their own interests,” wrote a 1989 Royal Commission on Electoral Reform. “Aboriginal groups want their own electoral districts. Environmentalists believe constituencies should be drawn on ecological lines.”
“Since Confederation there has been a trend to overrepresent rural and sparsely populated areas of provinces based on the argument these areas present a Member of Parliament with more challenges in delivering services to constituents,” said the Commission report Drawing The Map: Equality And Efficacy Of The Vote In Canadian Electoral Boundary Reform.
Proposed redistricting would see a 343-seat Parliament comprised of 122 ridings in Ontario, 78 in Québec, 43 in British Columbia, 37 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 11 in Nova Scotia, 10 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland and Labrador, four in Prince Edward Island and one each in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.