Voter map
Courtesy of CBC

The House affairs committee on Tuesday begins its review of electoral redistricting for the first time in a decade. Proposed changes would see the City of Toronto lose one federal seat while Calgary and suburbs gain two.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, redistricting under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act increases the Commons from 338 to 343 seats. The largest gains, three ridings, are in Alberta. British Columbia is to gain one new riding, Vernon-Lake Country.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

