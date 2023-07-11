Most Albertans are not happy with the current treatment of their province within Canada, but they don’t want Alberta to leave Canada.
They think changes can be made — such as constitutional reforms — that will improve Alberta’s situation. With proper institutional reform, the Canadian political system would provide mechanisms to ensure the province could fend off hostile federal government policies such as current plans to phase out fossil fuels.
Albertans who think this way have forgotten their history.
Within the lifetimes of most Western Standard readers, significant efforts were made to reform Canada’s political institutions to give the West a real voice within the federal government. These efforts were thwarted by central Canadian politicians.
At least since the early 1980s, the main goal of Western calls for institutional reform has been the Triple-E Senate, that is, an Elected senate, with an Equal number of senators from each province, having Effective powers.
Indeed, towards the end of the 1980s, the Triple-E Senate became the centrepiece of the Reform Party’s plan to fulfill its slogan, “the West wants in.”
The Reform Party itself never formed government. But one of the leading members of the Reform Party — Stephen Harper — became prime minister after the Reform Party transformed into the Canadian Alliance, which subsequently merged with the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada to become the new Conservative Party of Canada.
After winning the 2006 election, Harper aggressively pursued Senate reform using the powers at his disposal.
This is outlined in a 2015 McGill Law Journal article by Adam Dodek entitled, “The Politics of the Senate Reform Reference: Fidelity, Frustration, and Federal Unilateralism.” As Dodek puts it, “From the moment it took office in February 2006, the Harper Government indicated its intention to act on its promise of Senate reform.”
It first acted on that promise by introducing a Senate reform bill in the Senate in May 2006. Harper personally appeared before the Senate committee studying the bill, demonstrating his intense commitment to this issue.
In December 2006, his government introduced a Senate reform bill into the House of Commons. Had it passed, this bill would have authorized “consultative elections” whereby voters could select nominees whose names would be submitted to the prime minister to consider when filling Senate seats.
These bills died, but Senate reform legislation was frequently reintroduced while Harper was in power.
During his first seven years in office, three such bills were introduced into the Senate and five into the House of Commons. This clearly indicated a genuine commitment to pursuing Senate reform.
Besides such legislative efforts, Dodek notes that “in July 2007, the Prime Minister appointed Bert Brown to the Senate; Brown had attracted national attention in the early 1980s by plowing ‘Triple E Senate or Else’ into his neighbour’s field.
Brown was also the only person to run in each of Alberta’s three Senate nominees’ elections in 1989, 1998 and 2004, winning a spot as a ‘Senator-in-waiting’ in both 1998 and 2004.”
In May 2012, the Québec government initiated a reference case on one of the Senate reform bills, asking its own Court of Appeal to rule on the constitutionality of “consultative elections” and Harper’s plan to impose nine-year term limits on Senators.
In response, Harper’s government initiated its own reference case to the Supreme Court of Canada so that it could frame the questions the court would consider.
As Dodek explains, “the decision to bring the reference can be seen as both a reaction to the Government of Québec and as a proactive strike to get ahead of the Québec Court of Appeal decision.”
To make a long story short, the Supreme Court decided that Senate reform of the kind desired by Harper would require a constitutional amendment. This brought his government’s Senate reform agenda to a screeching halt.
The Senate reference decision essentially put an end to Senate reform in Canada.
Dodek writes that one way to understand this whole episode is to see a man dedicated to Senate reform finding “that once he became Prime Minister his attempts at Senate reform were thwarted at every step of the way: first by the opposition and the Senate itself, next by some within his own caucus, by the provincial premiers, and finally by the courts, notably the Supreme Court of Canada.”
So there you have it.
Stephen Harper — a man who was committed to constitutional reform to benefit the West — became prime minister and over a period of years used every tool at his disposal to reform the Senate. But he could not prevail in the face of intense opposition from central Canada.
If Harper couldn’t do it, then it can’t be done.
Albertans must realize that their best and brightest went to Ottawa to fix the system but the system couldn’t be fixed. Spending the next few years trying to reform Canada’s constitution would end in failure and frustration, as it always has in the past. No one will be able to top Harper’s efforts.
The good news is that there is one option left.
Alberta can hold a referendum on independence. A successful referendum will release Alberta from the straightjacket of Confederation and put the province on a path towards prosperity and freedom. This is the only viable way to a better future.
The constitution and bill of rights never have been worth more than the paper they are written on. The Premiers where basically held hostage until they agreed, and besides, if Government can issue a document stating what your right and freedoms are, with absolutely no input from the very people these documents a designed to protect, then the government can simply take them away as quickly as they issued them. The Government does not grant me my rights, I am born with them, government has forgotten this, and we have allowed them to take away these rights and freedoms in exchange for a few dollars of our own money, and in the hope that appeasement will make things all better and peaceful. But government never stops, they take small bites of our rights and freedoms hoping we don’t notice, until we have none left, and thst is pretty close to where we are right now.
I was amused about the 'outcry' of negative ramifications of Alberta having it's own police force when Ontario and Quebec have their own...... Alberta needs to control everything it can separate from Ottawa legally and to the point of defiance.
First eastern politicians should put their part of the country first. They are elected to do so. Second, unless Smith gets a tight grip on the reins of power, nothing is going to happen. She needs her own police force, militia (which would solve the gun grab), revenue division for all taxes both provincial and federal, a provincial currency for mortgages and gov. expenditures and services and energy trade deals outside of Ottawa's influence.
Only then will central Canada listen.
If the current political ineptitude prevails at the federal level then the national security of Canada and by consequence the US will be compromised, and the US will have no option but to intervene and potentially annex Canada or parts thereof. Fire walling Alberta is the intermediate step as our constitution is biased to QC centric corruption and control. Nothing any party does is going to change that as vested interests and corruption control the East and our constitution, Fire walling AB is the only way to protect our people and their future.
Excellent bit of history and one that PPC’rs should read. In this country, even a majority government can only do so much, it’s a system rigged against the commodity rich west to subsidize the lazy, entitled east. I think in my lifetime we will see an amalgamation of states and provinces form a new country, I’m not kidding, the ideologies between commodity rich entities and the socialist minded others is now to vast to bridge. There is no choice besides civil war or secession, obviously we don’t want bullets and blood to solve this so what other option is there?
Alberta should create a new country based on a better constitution than Canada has now. Real private property rights have to be the first right for all people in the "new" Canada.
Ottawa will never go away so Alberta must.
Nobody in the Conservative Party is talking about senate reform at all which makes the possibility of it happening 0.0%.
Did you read the article Bill?
Provinces like Keybec, Prince Edward Island, Ontario & much of the Maritimes will NEVER give up their unbalanced advantage.
Harper tried for years . . .
When the Trudope Constitution was being drafter over 40 years ago this should have been addressed, but like Private Property Rights didn't fit into the marxist narrative ole Pierre was pushing . . . and his fellow Power Corp buddy Mullroney was of little help.
If the USA manages to right itself after the next election . . . the best hope for unhappy Provinces would be to join the USA . . . now there's a Constitution created by great minds that's worth protecting.
I agree there is only one option left for Alberta and that is a referendum on independence. Albertans need to quit whining and complaining about how unfairly we are treated and do something about it. Either we leave or just shut up and take our lumps. There is no middle ground.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Central Canada will never allow the ones paying the bills to leave confederation. The west has huge potential to gain considerable power because of the wests vast resource wealth. That is why Ottawa is so bent on hamstringing the wests resources by any means possible. First you get the money then you get the power. That’s what Tony Montana said in the movie Scarface.
Ottawa sabotaged the eastern fisheries so that they would be subservient to Ottawa. They are trying to do the same to the west over their resources.
Allow?
Even with a referendum I don't think the feds would ever let AB secede. They would send in troops like Ukraine did in Donbass. The only way we get away from this government is if we fight them, that's the truth of it.
What troops?
[thumbup] Maybe he could ask the states to invade Alberta?
Lol, have you seen the state of our Canadian Armed Forces? I think we could recruit the sane ones left to join if we acknowledged the crimes against them by the Federal government and their own commanders, and agreed to back them in an international court for crimes against them. We could offer them citizenship, a home worth defending, and support if they are injured instead of MAID.
You first, I’m sure with your leadership skills your followers will line up behind you in your armed conflict. What have you done so far to fight this civil war you are talking about? Did you go to Ottawa to fight for freedom? Did you go to coutts to fight for freedom? Have you organized a rally? What exactly have you done and what are you doing in the future?
