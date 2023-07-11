Stephen Harper

 

Most Albertans are not happy with the current treatment of their province within Canada, but they don’t want Alberta to leave Canada.

They think changes can be made — such as constitutional reforms — that will improve Alberta’s situation. With proper institutional reform, the Canadian political system would provide mechanisms to ensure the province could fend off hostile federal government policies such as current plans to phase out fossil fuels.

Senior Columnist (Alberta)

Michael Wagner is the Senior Alberta Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Edmonton, Alberta. He has a PhD in political science from the U of A and has authored several books on Alberta politics and the independence movement.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The constitution and bill of rights never have been worth more than the paper they are written on. The Premiers where basically held hostage until they agreed, and besides, if Government can issue a document stating what your right and freedoms are, with absolutely no input from the very people these documents a designed to protect, then the government can simply take them away as quickly as they issued them. The Government does not grant me my rights, I am born with them, government has forgotten this, and we have allowed them to take away these rights and freedoms in exchange for a few dollars of our own money, and in the hope that appeasement will make things all better and peaceful. But government never stops, they take small bites of our rights and freedoms hoping we don’t notice, until we have none left, and thst is pretty close to where we are right now.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I was amused about the 'outcry' of negative ramifications of Alberta having it's own police force when Ontario and Quebec have their own...... Alberta needs to control everything it can separate from Ottawa legally and to the point of defiance.

bmatkin
bmatkin

First eastern politicians should put their part of the country first. They are elected to do so. Second, unless Smith gets a tight grip on the reins of power, nothing is going to happen. She needs her own police force, militia (which would solve the gun grab), revenue division for all taxes both provincial and federal, a provincial currency for mortgages and gov. expenditures and services and energy trade deals outside of Ottawa's influence.

Only then will central Canada listen.

guest356
guest356

If the current political ineptitude prevails at the federal level then the national security of Canada and by consequence the US will be compromised, and the US will have no option but to intervene and potentially annex Canada or parts thereof. Fire walling Alberta is the intermediate step as our constitution is biased to QC centric corruption and control. Nothing any party does is going to change that as vested interests and corruption control the East and our constitution, Fire walling AB is the only way to protect our people and their future.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Excellent bit of history and one that PPC’rs should read. In this country, even a majority government can only do so much, it’s a system rigged against the commodity rich west to subsidize the lazy, entitled east. I think in my lifetime we will see an amalgamation of states and provinces form a new country, I’m not kidding, the ideologies between commodity rich entities and the socialist minded others is now to vast to bridge. There is no choice besides civil war or secession, obviously we don’t want bullets and blood to solve this so what other option is there?

private property
private property

Alberta should create a new country based on a better constitution than Canada has now. Real private property rights have to be the first right for all people in the "new" Canada.

Robadam
Robadam

Ottawa will never go away so Alberta must.

bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Nobody in the Conservative Party is talking about senate reform at all which makes the possibility of it happening 0.0%.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Did you read the article Bill?

Provinces like Keybec, Prince Edward Island, Ontario & much of the Maritimes will NEVER give up their unbalanced advantage.

Harper tried for years . . .

When the Trudope Constitution was being drafter over 40 years ago this should have been addressed, but like Private Property Rights didn't fit into the marxist narrative ole Pierre was pushing . . . and his fellow Power Corp buddy Mullroney was of little help.

If the USA manages to right itself after the next election . . . the best hope for unhappy Provinces would be to join the USA . . . now there's a Constitution created by great minds that's worth protecting.

retiredpop
retiredpop

I agree there is only one option left for Alberta and that is a referendum on independence. Albertans need to quit whining and complaining about how unfairly we are treated and do something about it. Either we leave or just shut up and take our lumps. There is no middle ground.

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

[thumbup][thumbup]

00676
00676

Central Canada will never allow the ones paying the bills to leave confederation. The west has huge potential to gain considerable power because of the wests vast resource wealth. That is why Ottawa is so bent on hamstringing the wests resources by any means possible. First you get the money then you get the power. That’s what Tony Montana said in the movie Scarface.

Ottawa sabotaged the eastern fisheries so that they would be subservient to Ottawa. They are trying to do the same to the west over their resources.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Allow?

dieraci13
dieraci13

Even with a referendum I don't think the feds would ever let AB secede. They would send in troops like Ukraine did in Donbass. The only way we get away from this government is if we fight them, that's the truth of it.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

What troops?

carole
carole

[thumbup] Maybe he could ask the states to invade Alberta?

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, have you seen the state of our Canadian Armed Forces? I think we could recruit the sane ones left to join if we acknowledged the crimes against them by the Federal government and their own commanders, and agreed to back them in an international court for crimes against them. We could offer them citizenship, a home worth defending, and support if they are injured instead of MAID.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

You first, I’m sure with your leadership skills your followers will line up behind you in your armed conflict. What have you done so far to fight this civil war you are talking about? Did you go to Ottawa to fight for freedom? Did you go to coutts to fight for freedom? Have you organized a rally? What exactly have you done and what are you doing in the future?

