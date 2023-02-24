Employee attack

Florida student arrested after violently attacking school employee. 

 Courtesy First Coast News/YouTube

It wasn't a fair fight — the massive male student against a petite female teacher.

And the shocking video proves it.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

"Kids" nowadays. Yeah, right. Its a specific type of kid.

Report Add Reply
Illusion
Illusion

This is so sick. I don't know what is happening to kids nowadays, between this and the gangs of teen girls killing random strangers. I never saw anything close to this 20 years ago. The bottom is falling out of morality and I shutter to think what the future will be like.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.