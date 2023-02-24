It wasn't a fair fight — the massive male student against a petite female teacher.
And the shocking video proves it.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) school resource deputies assigned to Matanzas High School were alerted to an employee being attacked by a student on campus on Tuesday.
“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” said FCSO Sheriff Rick Staly in a press release.
“We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.”
High School Student eliminates his female teacher and Ground and Pounds her unconscious body after she took away his Nintendo Switch... pic.twitter.com/QbjpxZS3xP— Fight Haven (@FightHaven) February 24, 2023
The release said FCSO deputies located the female employee lying on the ground with severe injuries after an unprovoked attack by a male student.
It said the student was escorted from the area and later placed in custody. The 17-year-old student was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.
He was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.
The student said he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class. Surveillance footage from the school shows the student, who is 6-ft 6-in. and 270 lbs, walking fast toward her and pushing her several feet.
The push knocked her over, knocking her unconscious. The video shows him kicking and punching the unconscious victim several times in the back and head.
“Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical,” said Flagler Schools Supt. Cathy Mittelstadt.
“Violence is never an appropriate reaction.”
The video continues with people rushing in to help the victim, who was unconscious during the assault and unable to defend herself. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
“Our schools should be a safe place — for both employees and students,” said Staly.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
"Kids" nowadays. Yeah, right. Its a specific type of kid.
This is so sick. I don't know what is happening to kids nowadays, between this and the gangs of teen girls killing random strangers. I never saw anything close to this 20 years ago. The bottom is falling out of morality and I shutter to think what the future will be like.
