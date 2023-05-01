Trudeau as a woman

Trudeau as a woman

 Courtesy Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to New York last weekend to attend a star-spangled conference meant to showcase his credentials as an international agent of change.

He also used it as another platform to talk about new federal funding to promote women's rights, something he has talked about and supported for years, so much so, it is understandable to wonder what it would look like if he really was a woman.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

So disgusting! I can't stand his looking at him as a man (boy)!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Lol......

It occurred to me not too long ago that if female circumcision is illegal throughout most of the Western world, (despite the fact that prosecutions are minimal), how the heck is it that puberty blockers and the gender changing surgical mutilation of our children is allowed?

Chemical puberty blockers and transgender surgeries do the same thing as female circumcision procedures........they destroy true sexual desire AND sexuality.

SO WHY ARE THE 'WOKE-CROWD' TRULY SO GUNG-HO TO MUTILATE OUR CHILDREN?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.