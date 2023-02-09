The video starts off with Ocasio-Cortez saying so much for a bias against right-wing Twitter accounts.
She asked former Twitter United States safety policy team member Anika Collier Navaroli if she had heard of Libs of TikTok.
“I’ve heard of it from the news,” said Navaroli.
Ocasio-Cortez asked former Twitter head of safety and trust Yoel Roth if he was familiar with it.
“Yes ma'am, I am,” said Roth.
She asked Roth if he knew Libs of TikTok posted misinformation about the Boston Children’s Hospital in August, saying it provided hysterectomies to children. He said he was “aware of that and other claims from the account.”
Ocasio-Cortez asked if he knew the misinformation was “circulated by other prominent far-right influencers.”
He responded by saying yes.
She went on to say Libs of TikTok remains on Twitter today. He said it was regrettable, but it was.
“This is the party that cannot pick on anyone their own size,” she said.
“And they are trying to co-opt an entire social media platform and use the power of this committee and of Congress in order to pursue a political agenda.”
Libs of TikTok said Ocasio-Cortez was lying.
“Important message for @AOC,” it said.
It showed a photo of the definition of defamation. Defamation is the act of defaming people; calumny, slander, or libel.
“The only person I see lying is Kevin Churchwell,” said parental right activist Billboard Chris.
Boston Children’s Hospital received another threat today.The alert came and the all-clear was issued 6 minutes later.CEO Kevin Churchwell continues to say that these threats are due to individuals spreading false information.The only person I see lying is Kevin Churchwell. pic.twitter.com/MoWXOuCkoS
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
