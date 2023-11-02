WATCH: Biden, Harris announce strategy to counter Islamophobia

President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are strategizing to “combat a surge of hate in America” by launching a pro-Islam strategy, Harris announced Wednesday. She cited an uptick in “anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, antisemitic, and Islamophobic incidents” in the country and asserted the most effective way to deal with these tensions is to allocate special attention to Islamophobia. The announcement comes in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, where Palestine-based terrorists carried out an attack on Israel, which has been counter-attacking ever since. “Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle that all people should have the freedom to live, to worship and to be without fear of violence or persecution,” Harris said. “President Joe Biden and I have a duty not only to keep the people of our nation safe but to condemn unequivocally and forcefully all forms of hate.”.However, Harris’ speech only focused on the hate Muslims face. “For years Muslims in America and those perceived to be Muslim, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks,” citing the attack of a Muslim woman and murder of her six-year-old child. “And so today I am proud to announce the Biden-Harris administration will develop our nation's first national strategy to counter Islamophobia,” Harris said. “This strategy will be a comprehensive and detailed plan to protect Muslims and those perceived to be a Muslim from hate, bigotry and violence.”“In America no one should be made to fight hate alone and in this moment, then, let us all clearly say, a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”