Calgary conservative youth leader Sally Zhou said when the Alberta NDP was in government, she “really saw no future for myself.”
“I was thinking about going to other provinces,” said Zhou in a Wednesday video.
“Because those were where the jobs were.”
Last time the NDP were in power, Sally saw no future… Calgary’s downtown was emptied out… her dad was out of work…Listen to her story. #abpoli #abvotes #teamUCP #yyc pic.twitter.com/8nQ847tvJX— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 17, 2023
Zhou said she remembers Calgary’s downtown core emptying out. Her father and her friend’s parents were laid off because of the Alberta NDP’s policies.
Under the Alberta United Conservative Party government, she said her father has been self-employed, “and we have being seeing a really big improvement to our lives and to our family.”
“If the NDP got back into power again, it would be a very scary time for Alberta,” she said.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on May 4 she would help young people by giving cash payments to workers to move to the province and tax credits for graduates up to $10,000.
“To keep our economy growing, we need skilled workers for our new and existing industries,” said Smith.
As part of the Alberta Job Growth and Diversification Strategy, a UCP government will launch the Alberta Is Calling signing bonus. For select sectors where there are labour shortages — including in healthcare, childcare, and trades — eligible newcomers will receive a $1,200 payment after their first full year of living in Alberta.
The Alberta NDP would form a narrow majority government if an election took place now, according to Saturday projections from 338Canada.
The Alberta NDP would win 46 seats, an increase of 24 in 2019. Meanwhile, the Alberta United Conservative Party would garner 41 seats, a decrease of 63 in 2019.
No other parties would win a seat in the Alberta Legislature. The other parties the projections cited were the Alberta Party, the Alberta Greens, and the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.
