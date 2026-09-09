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WATCH: Chrétien floats oil export tax ahead of Alberta vote

Former leaders say energy should be on the table; Smith calls the idea disastrous
WATCH: Chrétien floats oil export tax ahead of Alberta vote
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Ontario
Alberta
Jason Kenney
Oil
Gas
Jean Chretien
Tariffs
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