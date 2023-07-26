WATCH: City dismantles 'high risk' homeless camp in Edmonton's Chinatown

WATCH: City dismantles 'high risk' homeless camp in Edmonton's Chinatown

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) assisted with the closure of homeless encampments in downtown Edmonton which took over Mary Burlie Park in Chinatown.

Tattered tarps, dilapidated tents, and trash blew aimlessly in the wind as vulnerable people grabbed what they could before their belongings went into the garbage on Monday.

Edmonton homeless camp
WATCH: City dismantles 'high risk' homeless camp in Edmonton's Chinatown

WATCH: City dismantles 'high risk' homeless camp in Edmonton's Chinatown

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Where will they live now ? There are legit poor people in those tent cities, who can't afford a basic lifestyle in Trudeau's world.

Report Add Reply
guest1228
guest1228

Many who sleep outside instead of a shelter choose to do so for a number of reasons. Mental illness, drug and/ or alcohol use. Not wanting to leave their stuff unattended. Just to name a few.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

About time. These camps are popping up all over Edmonton in green spaces.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Does the Edmonton Mayor and city councilors have large lawns and empty bedrooms? Move them directly there.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

This is not solving anything but moving the problem -

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.