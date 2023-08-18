WATCH: Deadly gun battle that killed Fargo police officer caught on body camera

Dramatic police body cam video of a gun fight in Fargo ND, between police and a man who opened fire on them with an AK-style weapon, has been released to the public.
It appears police may have foiled a massive terrorist attack.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
One police officer died in the fusillade of bullets and two were critically injured. The gunman was killed by police fire.
The drama took place July 14, 2023, as Fargo police were called to an apparent routine traffic accident.
While police were gathering details, motorist Mohamed Barakat, 37, opened fire on officers and first responders with a .223 calibre AK-style rifle.
Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were immediately cut down by bullets, critically injured.
Officer Jake Wallin ran toward Barakat and was able to fire one shot before he was hit by Barakat. Wallin was killed.
Wallin’s training officer, Zach Robinson, engaged in a gunfight with Barakat, while calling for help on his radio.
"Three officers down. Send everyone," Robinson yelled.
Bakarat had been hit by police bullets but continued to move on the ground holding his rifle and a 9 mm handgun.
Motorist Karlee Koswick, who was involved in the initial crash was shot after the three officers were already down.
"She tried to run for cover when she was hit by Barakat. When Barakat’s attention turned toward her, Robinson had the opportunity to fatally shoot Barakat," said police.
Robinson fired 31 rounds at Barakat and hit him 21 times.
Police say Barakat was wearing some type of body armor during the exchange. His car was loaded with three long rifles, four handguns, more than 1,800 .223-caliber bullets, three canisters filled with gasoline and two propane tanks filled with Tannerite, explosive materials used for target practice.
Investigators said "Barakat searched online for articles about mass casualty incidents and the Downtown Street Fair, suggesting to authorities he intended to open fire on thousands of people attending the event."
Police had gone to Barakat’s home at least twice in recent years due to concerns related to his guns, though authorities say he appeared to have acquired the weapons legally.
Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the US on an asylum request in 2012 and became a US citizen in 2019.
Dotas, Hawes and Koswick, have since been released from the hospital.
