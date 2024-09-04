WATCH: Driver tried to run over cop car to escape Tim Hortons arrest

It's supposed to be a drive thru, not a drive over.That was the drama Tuesday evening when police arrived and tried to box in a suspicious driver at the exit to a local Tim Hortons in Brampton, ON.The driver of the Ford Bronco considered his options after being boxed in by three police cars. He also had an officer at the passenger window, aiming a gun at his head.Apparently undeterred, the suspect hit the gas and ended up on the roof of one of the police cars, stuck.The officer sitting in the car with the vehicle now on top had to jump to safety..The suspect reportedly had stolen goods from a nearby store earlier and had returned to the same outlet when police were called.It was determined the vehicle had been stolen.The 25-year-old was tackled to the ground when he emerged and has been charged him with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous operation, and obstructing a police officer..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.