WATCH: Entire Ontario community walks Jewish child to school after he was beaten by anti-Israel mob

Members of a Toronto, ON, community where a young boy was threatened and attacked by his anti-Israel schoolmates have banded together to walk the child to school safely. A poster circulated on social media states the “young Jewish boy” was “repeatedly attacked” by a group of other children that go to the school in the area of Laurelcrest Ave. and Faywood Blvd. The boy allegedly has faced “frequent death threats” from the terrorist-influenced school bullies, who claimed they would “do to him what Hamas did to Israel. The bullies reportedly threw rocks at the boy while he was on his way to school. .Community members organized an “urgent community support walk” Friday in solidarity with the young Jewish child. Video footage shows about 150 people showed up for the walk. “Our community must act,” the poster states. “If the school can’t keep our kids safe, we will.”Organizers emphasized the walk is not a protest, and people should not bring flags or megaphones. “This is about our children’s safety,” the poster states..This comes mere weeks after a 14-year-old Jewish girl, Shaked Tsurkan, in Fredericton, NB, was tackled to the ground and pummelled on school grounds in a "vicious physical assault" by what appeared to be a Muslim student on April 30, according to B'nai Brith Canada.