ESPN anchor Dan Orlovsky stopped reading the news and recited a prayer for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a broadcast.
“Maybe this is not the right thing to do, but I just want to pray for him right now,” said Orlovsky in a Tuesday video.
ESPN anchor Dan Orlovsky stopped reading the news and recited a prayer for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a broadcast.
“Maybe this is not the right thing to do, but I just want to pray for him right now,” said Orlovsky in a Tuesday video.
“I’m going to do it out loud, I’m going to close my eyes, I’m going to bow my head, and I’m just going to pray for him.”
ESPN’s @danorlovsky7 praying for Damar Hamlin on NFL LIVE. Beautiful words of empathy, hope and love.#PrayForDamarHamlin pic.twitter.com/aQ54x3WwLm— Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 3, 2023
The Buffalo Bills said Monday Hamlin collapsed during a football game because he suffered a heart attack.
Hamlin collapsed about nine minutes into the game after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception.
He stood up after the tackle, took a step backward, and collapsed suddenly.
Orlovsky said people come to God in moments they do not understand because praying to him has an impact. He said people are sad and angry, and some questions are left unanswered.
The anchor went on to say all he wants to do is pray. He added people are praying for “strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar.”
He asked God to give Hamlin’s family healing and peace. If people did not believe prayer did not work out, he said “they wouldn’t ask this of you God.”
He concluded by saying he believes in prayer.
“We lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in your name,” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.