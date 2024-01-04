WATCH: Felon attacks Las Vegas judge during sentencing

Las Vegas Judge Mary Kay Holthus was injured after a man made a Superman-style dive over her bench and attacked her after she read his sentence. Defendant Deobra Delone Redden, 30, appeared in a felony battery case at 11 a.m. at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, per AP News. “It happened so fast it was hard to know what to do,” chief district attorney Richard Scow said. .Upon hearing his sentence of time behind bars, Redden swore at her and then jumped over the defence table and dove headfirst over the judge’s bench. He landed on Holthus and she fell from her seat and hit the wall behind her. Court security scrambled to intervene and attempted to drag him off of her, as the American flag tumbled on top of them. They managed to haul him to the side, which turned into a massive brawl. Two officials can be seen throwing punches. Holthus sustained several injuries but was not hospitalized, per reports from court officials. A courtroom marshal who jumped in to help her was hospitalized for a “bleeding gash” on his forehead. Redden was arrested and detained. He now faces multiple new felony charges including “battery on a protected person,” referring to the judge and court officials, per AP. Court spokesperson Mary Ann Price said officials were “reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees."