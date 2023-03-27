Nashville police said a female shooter killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school.
“At 10:13 this morning, the police department received a call of an active shooter inside Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church,” said Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron at a Monday press conference.
“Police department response was swift.”
BREAKING: Officials say three students and three adults were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville. The suspected shooter is also dead."This shooter is a female. She appears to be in her teens...She was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun." pic.twitter.com/R0YwYMvoOS
Aaron said officers entered the first storey of Covenant School and began clearing it. He said they began hearing shots from the second level.
Officers went to the gunfire. When they went to the second level, they saw a female who was firing.
Aaron said the officers engaged and fatally shot her. He added the shooter appears to be in her teens. It was later released the killer was 28-years-old.
The spokesman went on to say she was armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. He added police have prioritized identifying her.
“[Three] pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival,” John Howser, Chief Communications Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in a statement.
The shooter was able to enter the school through a side door. She ran up to the second floor while firing multiple shots.
Nashville police are working to identify the victims. The death toll for the incident is seven people.
“By 10:27, the shooter was deceased,” said Aaron.
Nashville police issued a correction after the press conference.
"UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman," it said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
