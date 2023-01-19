Freeland Chrystia WEF

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland claimed Canadians are "smarter than their leaders,' during a World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Ukraine.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

PersonOne
Well, are leaders in the Liberal Party are not difficult to out do in the 'smarts' department.

This: Freeland went on to say Canada could learn a lot from Ukraine, as it's teaching the world the "true strength of democracy."

This is a ridiculous statement. The government of Ukraine is not nice, it is corrupt, and it treated its people terribly. We dont need to use that for a model, although I sometimes think that our current Liberal government is getting fairly close.

But she is correct in that she states people are not stupid. That is why when she shut down bank accounts, most of Canada stopped trusting her or her party. Time for them to go. And hopefully never to be voted back.

