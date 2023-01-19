Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland claimed Canadians are "smarter than their leaders,' during a World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Ukraine.
Trudeau's Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland: "I think, which is so often the case in democracy, people are smarter than their leaders, certainly speaking for Canada, Canadians got this on day one." pic.twitter.com/idKFUwzJjW
"Our people, I think which is so often the case in democracies, are smarter than their leaders. Certainly speaking for Canada, Canadians got this on day one," Freeland said.
"They understood we need to stand up for democracies and democratic values. But they also understand our economies, security, and the fact that nuclear deterrent works, are really being decided on the battlefields of Ukraine."
Freeland said supplying Ukraine with weapons and money is ultimately in Canada's self interest, and that the outcome of the war is in Canada's control.
"We don't control COVID, we don't control global supply chains, we don't control whether there will be immaculate disinflation or not. One thing where we have some real practical levers, is we can help Ukraine win clearly and definitively," Freeland said. "If that happens this year, you know as well as I do, that would be a huge boost to the global economy."
Since the beginning of 2022, Canada gave more than $5 billion in direct financial, military, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. On Wednesday, the federal government announced it will donate an additional 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, valued at more than $90 million.
Last week, the Canadian government also announced it would purchase a $400-million National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System from the United States as a gift to Ukraine.
Freeland went on to say Canada could learn a lot from Ukraine, as it's teaching the world the "true strength of democracy." She said Ukrainians are showing social solidarity in their fight for freedom, and said "it's so important President Zelensky is there, that you have multimillionaires and their sons and daughters in Ukraine and on the front line."
Several groups that assess countries' democratic standing, such as the nonpartisan think tank Freedom House and Economist Intelligence Unit, repeatedly rated Ukraine as a "flawed democracy" or a "hybrid regime."
Over the last several years, the Ukrainian government suspended 11 political parties, jailed several opposition leaders, and banned a major sect of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with ties to Russia.
Transparency International also ranked Ukraine as the third most corrupt country in Europe in 2021, behind Russia and Azerbaijan. But the country has made some strides in stopping corruption since countrywide protests back in 2014.
When Freeland was asked whether debt-heavy countries will have the funds to support Ukraine's rebuilding, she said they first need to focus on helping Ukraine win the war.
"Before we get to rebuilding, we have to support Ukraine in its fight, and we have to support Ukraine to victory," she said.
During the panel, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Security General Jens Stoltenberg said the only way to end the war is to "convince president Putin he will not win on the battlefield and he has to sit down and negotiate."
“Weapons are the way to peace.” he said.
“Heavier weapons and more modern weapons are needed because this a fight for values, for democracy, and we have to prove that democracy wins over tyranny and oppression.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
Well, are leaders in the Liberal Party are not difficult to out do in the 'smarts' department.
This: Freeland went on to say Canada could learn a lot from Ukraine, as it's teaching the world the "true strength of democracy."
This is a ridiculous statement. The government of Ukraine is not nice, it is corrupt, and it treated its people terribly. We dont need to use that for a model, although I sometimes think that our current Liberal government is getting fairly close.
But she is correct in that she states people are not stupid. That is why when she shut down bank accounts, most of Canada stopped trusting her or her party. Time for them to go. And hopefully never to be voted back.
